Peters Wins Midwest League Player of the Month Award for May

June 3, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The awards keep rolling in for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Tristan Peters has been named the Midwest League Player of the Month for May by Minor League Baseball.

Peters, a seventh-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers out of Southern Illinois University in 2021, collected an OPS of 1.001 over 26 games last month. He had seven doubles, five triples, three homers, drove in fifteen runs, and scored 23 runs in May. Additionally, Peters stole four bases, walked fifteen times, and struck out just thirteen times last month.

The award is the third in the last two weeks for the Timber Rattlers. Carlos Rodríguez was named the Midwest League Player of the Week on May 31 and Brandon Knarr won the Midwest League's Pitcher of the Week award on May 23.

Peters is the fourth Timber Rattler player to win a monthly league award in the last two seasons. Korry Howell (May, 2021) and Joey Wiemer (September, 2021) were Players of the Month in the High-A Central League last year. Justin Bullock was the Pitcher of the Month for June, 2021 in the High-A Central.

The Timber Rattlers are one game behind the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the first half Western Division playoff race with 18 games remaining in the half. Wisconsin starts has three games left with Peoria at home this weekend during Udder Tuggers Weekend. First pitch for tonight's game is scheduled for 6:40pm.

Full-season, half-season, flex packages, and individual games for the 2022 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium now! The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and at 10:00am on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is home.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.