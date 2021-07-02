TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 2 vs. Great Lakes

July 2, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Friday, July 2, 2021

- Left-handed reliever Mason Feole reinstated from Fort Wayne's Injured List (assigned uniform No. 23)

- Catcher Andelson Arias transferred to High-A Fort Wayne from the Padres Arizona Complex League (assigned uniform No. 12)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-27) vs. Great Lakes Loons (27-24)

Friday, July 2 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Games 4 of 6 in Series | Home Game 27 of 60 | Game 51 of 120

LHP Ethan Elliott (2.27 ERA) vs. LHP Alec Gamboa (5.61 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps fell to the Loons, 6-3, in 10 innings. TinCaps pitchers struck out a season-high 19 hitters, including 9 Ks from reliever Erik Sabrowski. INF Justin Lopez blasted his 5th HR of the year in the loss.

RARIFIED AIR: The last time TinCaps pitchers struck out 19 in a game was on July 19, 2018, against the Burlington Bees in 12 innings. On Thursday, all 19 strikeouts came in nine innings. The last time the TinCaps struck out 19 batters across nine innings was on August 19, 2017, also at home against Great Lakes. The franchise record for strikeouts in a game as a staff is 20, which has happened twice -- most recently on August 5, 2016 in a 15-inning game at South Bend.

HEY NOW, YOU'RE A STARTER: 2017 TinCap and current MLB superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. earned the first All-Star starting nod of his young career last night. The 22-year-old is leading the NL in HR (26), OPS (1.082), WAR (4.4), wRC+ (185), and is 2nd in SB (17), only behind 2014 TinCap Trea Turner (18). In 2017 with Fort Wayne, Tatis hit .281 with 21 HR in 117 games.

ELECTRIC ELLIOTT: Tonight's starter, LHP Ethan Elliott, has been one of the best pitchers in High-A Central this season. Elliott ranks 2nd in ERA (2.27), 2nd in K/9 (12.08), and 1st in K% (34.8%). Elliott's start last Saturday at South Bend was cut short due to rain, only allowing him to pitch 2 innings. Ethan was named HAC's Pitcher of the Month in May. Across five starts that month, he logged a 1.46 ERA, struck out 38, and walked just six in 24 2/3 innings.

HOW ABOUT HOMZA: Catcher Jonny Homza ranks 7th in the HAC in doubles (12), 8th in runs (35), and 9th in OBP (.388)... 27.2% of the balls Homza has put in play have been line drives - the highest rate in the league alongside Great Lakes' James Outman.

MELLY ON FIRE: Infielder Kelvin Melean has reached base in 12 consecutive games. During the stretch, he's hit .375 with a .455 OBP, 2 HR and 12 RBIs (2nd most in the HAC in this range). Melean has 6 walks and only 6 strikeouts. In his first 27 games of the season, he drew 4 walks with 23 Ks.

DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 19. That ranks 4th in all of MiLB. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 97 (1.94 per game).

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: After a tough May, infielder Justin Lopez improved in June. Lopez slashed .175 /.250 /.325 (.575 OPS) in May. But in June, those numbers rose to .273 / .349 / .403 (.752 OPS).

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The TinCaps are slashing .244 / .350 / .377 (.728 OPS) in 25 games at Parkview Field, where they're 13-13. That's the 3rd best home OBP in the HAC, behind only Wisconsin and Great Lakes.

RIVALRY: This matchup features the High-A affiliates of the Padres and Dodgers, who are vying for supremacy in the National League West. Entering tonight, the Giants (50-30) lead the division, with the Dodgers (50-31) 0.5 back, and the Padres (49-34) 2.5 behind San Francisco. Last week, San Diego swept LA in a 3-game series. For the season, the Pads are 7-3 against their rival.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.