Rattlers Justin Bullock Named High-A Central Pitcher of the Month for June
July 2, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
GRAND CHUTE, WI - it didn't take Justin Bullock to make an impression in the High-A Central League. Bullock joined the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on June 8 and was named the High-A Central League's Pitcher of the Month for June by Minor League Baseball earlier today.
Bullock made four starts last month and went 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA while walking one batter and striking out 23 over 24 innings pitched. His first start with the Timber Rattlers in June was on June 10 when he struck out ten over five scoreless, hitless innings at South Bend when he combined with Carlos Luna on a no-hitter of the South Bend Cubs. His last start of the month was a seven-inning complete game against the Peoria Chiefs in game one of a doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on June 27.
Timber Rattlers outfielder Korry Howell was the Player of the Month for the High-A Central League in May.
Bullock, Howell, and all of the Timber Rattlers return home from their current road trip to host the Quad Cities River Bandits for a six-game homestand on Tuesday, July 6.
