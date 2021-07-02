Three-Run Tenth Pushes Loons over TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, IN - Beginning the month of July with a win, the Great Lakes Loons (27-24) defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-27) in 10 innings, winning 6-3 Thursday night at Parkview Field. Thursday's game was the second time in this series that Great Lakes and Fort Wayne required extra innings, needing 11 Tuesday night. After an Andy Pages sacrifice fly, Loons first baseman Brandon Lewis tallied his second hit in a GL uniform with the bases loaded and two outs in the tenth, driving in two more. Jack Little (W, 2-1) nailed down the final six outs, allowing no baserunners and striking out three batters in the ninth and tenth innings. Fort Wayne's Jose Geraldo (L, 1-1) allowed the three runs on two hits in the tenth, making it four unanswered Loons runs to end Thursday's game.

TinCaps starter Anderson Espinoza was ejected following the top of the first after failing his glove inspection with field umpire Tom O'Neil, due to foreign substance. When presented with Espinoza's glove, TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras offered no debate to O'Neil or plate umpire Jen Pawol.

Loons starter Jesus Vargas reached the fifth inning in his 12th appearance of the season for the fifth time this year, his third time doing so as a starter. Vargas allowed no runs or hits until his final inning, when Fort Wayne's second-baseman Justin Lopez recorded his fifth homerun of the season. Vargas held Fort Wayne hitless through 3 1/3 innings, allowing the first hit in the fourth inning. Vargas helped the Loons staff to record 12 strikeouts against TinCaps hitters, allowing only two walks.

Braidyn Fink relieved Vargas for two outs in the sixth inning, exiting the game with an unearned run on two hits and a throwing error. Cam Gibbens produced the next four outs, surrendering no runs or hits, walking one and striking out two. Melvin Jimenez loaded the bases on three hits in the eighth, but delivered the last two outs on strikeouts, preserving a tied game and stranding the bases full. Little provided the final six outs with three strikeouts for his second win of the year.

Great Lakes scored first for the third time this series in three games, bringing in one run with the bases loaded in the top of the first. The scoring continued when Ryan Ward doubled in the fourth, followed up by Justin Yurchak's second hit of the night to score Ward from second. The Loons were largely impeded by TinCaps reliever Erik Sabrowski, who allowed one hit in four innings, walking none and striking out nine batters. Right-hander Felix Minjarez relieved Sabrowski in the eighth, with Great Lakes' offense picking up where they left off with a two-out, RBI double from Leonel Valera. Valera's double was his 11th of the year, which is a team-high.

Thursday's extra-inning win did not come without its struggles. The Loons committed three errors, facing a 10-17 record when committing one or more error this season. Offensively, the Loons struck out a season-high 19 times, topping 18 strikeouts recorded by the Loons on May 7 against Dayton.

In his third game with the Loons, Brandon Lewis delivered an opposite-field single, scoring James Outman and Andy Pages with the bases loaded and two outs, also down to his final strike.

With a game advantage, the Loons continue a six-game series continues Friday night against Fort Wayne with a matchup of left-handers. Loons starter Alec Gamboa is set to take the hill for his sixth start of the season. In 10 appearances, Gamboa has 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings, allowing 21 runs on 36 hits. Opposing Gamboa is Fort Wayne's Ethan Elliot, the TinCaps' leader in strikeouts (64) and earned-run average (2.27). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EDT from Parkview Field, with the Loons On-Deck Circle, Built by Three Rivers at 6:35.

Great Lakes returns to Dow Diamond following the conclusion of the Fort Wayne series on Independence Day to host Lansing for six games, beginning Tuesday, July 6. A full look at the upcoming promotional schedule can be found at Loons.com.

