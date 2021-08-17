TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 17 at West Michigan

August 17, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Monday, August 16, 2021

Right-handed pitcher Moises Lugo transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Effective Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Infielder Ripken Reyes transferred to High-A Fort Wayne from the Arizona Complex League Padres

Fort Wayne TinCaps (43-47) at West Michigan Whitecaps (42-48)

Tuesday, Aug. 17 (7:05 p.m.) | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, Mich. | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Road Game 43 of 60 | Game 91 of 120

LHP Noel Vela (4.00 ERA) vs. LHP Adam Wolf (4.56 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps beat South Bend, 6-1, to earn a split of their 6-game series. Justin Lopez delivered a 3-run double in the bottom of the first inning, while Luis Almanzar added an RBI single in the opening frame. Fort Wayne added 2 more runs in the fourth with run-scoring doubles by Adam Kerner and Chris Givin. The only Cubs run came in the ninth.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps enter this series on a 3-game winning streak. They've also won 6 of their last 9.

PROMOTION: On Monday the Padres transferred Moises Lugo to Double-A San Antonio. Lugo was leading High-A Central in batting average against (.193). He also ranked 2nd in WHIP (1.12), 3rd in strikeouts (93), and 4th in ERA (3.46).

PITCHING IMPROVING: Over their last 34 games since July 9, TinCaps pitchers have the lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A at 3.13, as the team has gone 19-15. (Over their first 56 games, they ranked 10th/12 in High-A Central at 5.26, and had a 24-32 record.) In this time, 'Caps pitchers also have yielded the fewest homers in High-A (17).

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 169. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 25.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps trail only Wisconsin in the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For more context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.8%). The Padres rank 3rd (9.9%).

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (28).

SKENDER BENDER: Infielder Ethan Skender has been on an on-base spree of late, reaching safely in 15 consecutive games - the longest on-base streak for a TinCapt his season. Since July 23, he's hit .347 with a .484 OBP and .995 OPS. Skender has 3 doubles, a triple, a homer, and 8 RBIs in the stretch.

KERNER CATCHING ON: In 10 games this month, Adam Kerner is hitting .273 with a .749 OPS as he has 3 doubles, a homer, and 7 RBIs. For the year, Kerner has thrown out 22 attempted base-stealers. That's tied for the most in the league.

MALONE DELIVERS: Tyler Malone has reached base safely in 13 of the 15 games he's played in with Fort Wayne.

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 12-6 in games decided by 1 run, and 7-9 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 3-1 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

MiLB RELIEF: After losing the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and having attendance limited to begin 2021, the TinCaps and other teams are asking fans to visit MinorLeagueBaseballRelief.com and tell Congress to support the bipartisan Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.