Captains Limit Dragons to 2 Hits in 4-2 Lake County Win

Dayton, Ohio - Three Lake County pitchers combined to allow just two hits as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 4-2 on Tuesday night. The game was delayed by rain for two hours, one minute, causing it to be shortened to seven innings based on a new rule put in place for 2021 by Major League Baseball.

Lake County built an early 3-0 lead, scoring one run in the top of the first inning and two more in the fourth. The Dragons cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the fourth when Ivan Johnson belted a two-run home run, his second homer with the Dragons in his seventh game, to make it 3-2.

But the Dragons picked up only one hit the rest of the night, a lead-off infield single by Jacob Hurtubise in the bottom of the sixth inning. Hurtubise stole second with one out, but Matt McLain and Ivan Johnson were both swinging strikeout victims and Hurtubise was stranded at second base. Lake County added a run in the top of the seventh to close out the scoring. Dayton had a lead-off walk in the bottom of the seventh but came away scoreless in the inning to close out the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Spencer Stockton worked the first three and one-third innings and was charged with three runs (two earned) on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Stockton absorbed the loss to fall to 2-3. JC Keys relieved Stockton and allowed a two-run double in the fourth as both runs were charged to Stockton. Keys remained in the game for two and one-third innings and allowed three hits but no runs with two walks and four strikeouts. Francis Peguero pitched the seventh and allowed two hits and a run with two strikeouts.

Notes: Johnson has hit safely in all seven games he has played in with the Dragons since being promoted from Daytona.

The Race: The Dragons endured a tough day in the playoff race as all three teams they are battling for position won their games, including Lake County, who jumped a game ahead of the Dragons in the East Division of the High-A Central League. Great Lakes won to pull into a tie for second place with the Dragons. In the race for the final playoff spot, Cedar Rapids won to move two games ahead of the Dragons.

Up Next: The Dragons (48-43) host Lake County (49-42) in the second game of the series on Wednesday at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 p.m. Carson Spiers (4-2, 3.71) will start for Dayton against Lake County's Tanner Burns (2-4, 3.79).

