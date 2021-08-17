Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Tuesday

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 l Game # 91

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Lake County Captains (48-42) Dayton Dragons (48-42)

RH Kevin Coulter (6-3, 5.63) vs. RH Spencer Stockton (2-2, 6.89)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the first game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Lake County 8, Dayton 4 (At Dayton: Captains 4, Dragons 2). Current Series: First game tonight.

Last Game: Sunday: Lansing 5, Dayton 4. After Dayton's Jack Rogers blasted a game-tying two-run home run with one out in the top of the ninth inning, Lansing scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to hand the Dragons their second loss in the six-game set.

Last Series at Lansing: The Dragons went 4-2 in the six-game series at Lansing that ended Sunday, outscoring the Lugnuts 50-23. The Dragons had their best offensive series of the year at Lansing. They scored 50 runs in the set, hit 12 home runs, batted .382 with runners in scoring position, and collected 26 extra base hits, all season highs for a series. They hit .293 in the series. The team ERA was 3.74. They committed three errors in the six games.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are one game behind Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Transactions: Pitcher Spencer Stockton has been activated from the development list, while pitcher Matt Gill has been placed on the injured list. The Dragons received catcher Mat Nelson on Saturday. Nelson led the nation in home runs at Florida State in 2021 and won the Johnny Bench Award as the top catcher in the country. Other additions last week: shortstop Matt McLain, the Reds first round pick in 2021 out of UCLA; outfielder Jack Rogers, the 2021 ninth round pick out of Sam Houston State; second baseman/shortstop Ivan Johnson; second baseman Jonathan Willems; and pitcher Braxton Roxby. Promoted to Chattanooga: Second baseman Francisco Urbaez, shortstop Miguel Hernandez, and pitcher Jacques Pucheu.

First Round Fever: Matt McLain became the latest first round draft pick to play for the Dragons when he joined the club on August 11. Recent first round picks to play for the Dragons, with their draft year, have included Nick Lodolo (2019), Jonathan India (2018), Hunter Greene (2017), Nick Senzel (2016), Tyler Stephenson (2015), Nick Howard and Alex Blandino (2014), Phillip Ervin (2013), Nick Travieso (2012), and Robert Stephenson (2011). Every Reds "true" first round pick (selected within the first 30 picks of the draft) over the last 11 drafts has played for the Dragons except 2020 first rounder Austin Hendrick, who is currently at Low-A Daytona...Mat Nelson was a supplemental first round pick in 2021 by the Reds (Competitive Balance-A; 35th overall pick). Players taken recently by the Reds in the supplemental first round (extra picks added between the first and second round for compensatory purposes) have included Todd Frazier (2207), Jesse Winker (2012), Michael Lorenzen (2013), Taylor Trammell (2016), and Jeter Downs (2017).

Player Notes

Jack Rogers has played in three games since joining the Dragons. In his second game Friday, he hit a tie-breaking home run in the eighth inning. In his third game Sunday, he hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning.

James Free has six doubles in his last eight games. He is 11 for 31 (.355) over that period beginning July 28.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .317 over his last 25 games since July 14.

Jack Rogers, Michael Siani, Quin Cotton, and Alex McGarry each hit two home runs in the series at Lansing.

Quin Cotton is hitting .471 over his last four games, going 8 for 17 with two homers and two doubles.

Ivan Johnson has hit safely in all six games he has played in since joining the Dragons, batting .360.

Carson Spiers over his last five starts: 3-1, 2.16 ERA, 25 IP, 13 H, 6 R, 6 BB, 34 SO...

Andy Fisher over his last four relief appearances: 6.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 SO.

Team Notes

The Dragons went 7-6 on the road trip that end Sunday (3-4 at West Michigan; 4-2 at Lansing).

Over the last seven days, the Dragons lead the High-A Central League in batting (.293) and runs (50). They are second in home runs (12), slugging percentage (.553), and OPS (.929).

Dragons pitchers have posted a 3.55 ERA in the month of August to rank second in the High-A Central League (Fort Wayne is first at 2.95).

The Dayton bullpen over the last 12 games has tossed 49.2 innings and allowed just 13 earned runs, a 2.36 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., August 18 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County RH Tanner Burns (2-4, 3.79) at Dayton RH Carson Spiers (4-2, 3.71)

Thur., August 19 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County RH Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.19) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.14)

Fri., August 20 (7:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Hunter Gaddis (3-7, 5.44) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (3-5, 3.76) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sat., August 21 (7:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Daniel Espino (0-4, 5.48) at Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-0, 4.15) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., August 22 (2:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Mason Hickman at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

