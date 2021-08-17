Series Preview: Peoria Chiefs vs. Beloit Snappers IV

The Peoria Chiefs will make their first trip to brand-new ABC Supply Stadium this week to face-off against the Beloit Snappers, the High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. This will be the third overall series between the two teams and the second to take place at Beloit's new stadium. Here's a viewing guide for this week's series.

Last Series vs. Beloit

Peoria and Beloit last faced each other on July 27-August 1 where Beloit took the series 4-2. In the last two series combined, Peoria has lost eight out of their last 12 games against the Snappers. Peoria's lone two wins came on July 27-28, the twol games of the series. Logan Gragg was solid in the first game, striking out seven batters in seven innings on the mound. A Pedro Pages homer and Jordan Walker double carried Peoria over Beloit 6-2. The second game saw two homers from Masyn Winn and Matt Chamberlain and two RBI triples from Winn and Francisco Hernandez carry the Chiefs to a 6-2 win. Peoria would proceed to drop the final four games of the series.

Who To Watch: Beloit

Kameron Misner: Misner has been red-hot over the last week. Against Quad Cities, he slashed .350/.458/.750 with two homers, six driven in, and a 1.208 OPS. Misner also had a two-homer game against the Chiefs on July 31. It seems as if the Marlins 13th ranked prospect is catching on at the High-A level.

Troy Johnston: As a Snapper, Johnston has driven in 50 out of his 63 total runs on the season. Johnston also seems to be returning to his pre-July form as he has slashed .353/.450/.608 with four homers and 10 runs driven in this month. He is a player who you want to keep in check with runners in scoring position

Peoria's Last Series: Peoria lost their third consecutive series dating back to July 27-August 1 as they lost four out of six games to the Cedar Rapids Kernels last week. The two series wins came in the opener and the penultimate game of the series. This week, Peoria will look to win their first series since May 11-16 vs. Wisconsin.

Who To Watch: Peoria

Jordan Walker: Walker has been scorching hot over the last month. In his last 22 games, he has posted a 147 wRC+, an .895 OPS, two homers, four doubles, and 21 RBI's. The latest special talent to come through Peoria is living up to the hype that is surrounding him.

Zade Richardson: After a tough month of July and early August, Richardson broke out of a slump in the last series against Cedar Rapids. He ended up hitting two homers, a double, a triple, and drove in seven runs over the course of three games. It's a good sight to see Richardson breaking out of a slump and producing runs yet again.

