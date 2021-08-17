Coulter and Naranjo's Big Night Lift Captains in Series Opener against Dayton

(Dayton, OH) - Kevin Coulter matched his career high with eight strikeouts and Joe Naranjo reached base four times while scoring once and driving in another run in the Lake County Captains (49-42) 4-2 win over the Dayton Dragons (48-43) on Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

After a two hour rain delay the Captains got started quickly in the top of the first inning. With one out George Valera ripped a single into center field. After José Tena popped out Naranjo smacked a single to right field that sent Valera to third. With runners on the corners and two outs Naranjo took off for second base. The throw escaped Dragons shortstop Matt McClain for a throwing error on catcher Mat Nelson and Valera scored easily to put the Captains ahead 1-0.

The Captains added two runs to their lead in the top of the fourth. Naranjo worked a leadoff walk, Dragons starter Spencer Stockton hit

Micah Pries with a pitch and Victor Nova worked a walk to load the bases. J.C. Keys then came in from the Dayton bullpen and Gianpaul González ripped a two-run double to center to give Lake County a 3-0 lead.

Dayton cut into the Captains' lead in the bottom of the fourth. Captains starter Kevin Coulter had retired the first nine men he faced and made it 10 when he struck out Michael Siani to begin the fourth. The string ended when Coulter walked Matt McLain and Ivan Johnson followed with a two-run homer to right field. The Captains' lead shrunk to 3-2.

Valera led off the top of the seventh with a double off the left field wall. With one out Naranjo smoked a double into the right field gap to drive in Valera and push the Captains lead to 4-2.

Coulter (7-3) hurled five strong innings on the mound to earn the win. The Johnson home run was the only hit he allowed to go with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Spencer Stockton (2-3) took the loss on the mound for the Dragons. He allowed three runs on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Jerson Ramirez (8) earned the save out of the bullpen. He walked one in 1.1 innings with two strikeouts.

Tanner Burns is scheduled to start game two of the six-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch at Day Air Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

