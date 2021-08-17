Snappers Start 12-Game Homestand on the Right Foot - 3-1 Victory Over Chiefs

Snappers fans were treated to a win, and quite frankly, the best weather so far this season on Tuesday night. Good news - that is just the beginning. The Snappers are back at ABC Supply Stadium for 11 more games in the next 12 days. And nothing but family fun and more beautiful weather await.

One of the Snappers' biggest fans, Joseph Cristoforo, threw out the game's ceremonial first pitch. Of course, it was a strike. He also made sure everyone in the Stateline area knew what time it was when Antonio Velez was ready to go on the hill with one of the loudest and most proud 'Play Ball' chants this season.

T-shirts were tossed, kids literally became bobbleheads, and once again, every kid in attendance chased Snappy through the outfield.

The biggest story of the night involves everyone's favorite - the condiment race. Drama unfolded before the race even started as Rowdy Ranch jumped the start. Mighty Mustard and Krazy Ketchup did all they could to chase double R down, but to no avail, and it was Rowdy Ranch with the win. During a postrace interview with Mighty Mustard - who is yet to finish first this season - is demanding an asterisk next to the win.

Season Standings: K - 3 wins, R-2* wins, M-0 wins.

On the back of another great pitching performance, the Beloit Snappers captured a 3-1 win in the series opener against the Peoria Chiefs. Antonio Velez, C.J. Carter, and Brady Puckett combined to throw 8 2/3 of shutout baseball before the Chiefs scored a run in the ninth. Marcos Rivera had a two-hit night with a double and two RBIs. Victor Victor Mesa also had a multi-hit game with an RBI.

The Snappers are back at ABC Supply Stadium on Wednesday, August 18th against the Peoria Chiefs. For more information on tickets or group outings, call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

