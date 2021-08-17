Isola's Walk-Off Blast Defeats Wisconsin

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Alex Isola delivered a leadoff, two-run, walk-off home run in the 10th inning Tuesday at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium to secure a 4-2 Cedar Rapids Kernels victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Cedar Rapids (50-41) earned its eighth walk-off win overall including its third such triumph via round-tripper.

During the bottom of the 10th, the Kernels did not take long to end Tuesday's series opener. Matt Wallner was placed at second base for Isola who fouled off multiple 1-2 pitches before hitting a game-ending homer to left field. Isola's career-high 10th clout this year closed the 4-2 Cedar Rapids triumph.

Isola also opened the scoring within the contest. In the third inning, Yunior Severino and Wallner tallied back-to-back one-out singles before Isola's hit drove in Severino for an early 1-0 advantage.

Wisconsin (43-47) surged in front during the top of the fourth before Cedar Rapids pulled even later in the inning. Felix Valerio's game-tying walk was followed by a go-ahead single from Carlos Rodriguez. The Kernels evened the score at 2-2 within the home half of the frame on Wallner's RBI groundout. Tuesday's game remained tied until the walk-off blast.

Breckin Williams (2-0) picked up the victory while Harold Chirino (4-2) landed in the loss column. Williams tossed a 1-2-3 10th inning that kept leadoff runner Rodriguez stuck in scoring position. Chirino recorded a perfect ninth inning but gave up the decisive dinger in the 10th.

First pitch of Wednesday's tilt between the Kernels and the Timber Rattlers is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Cedar Rapids right-hander Louie Varland (3-0, 1.69) will take on Wisconsin right-hander Victor Castañeda (3-6, 4.30). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will broadcast the game on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

The Kernels will play as "las Cinco Estaciones de Cedar Rapids" Wednesday evening in their sixth and final "Copa" game of the 2021 season as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" initiative that recognizes and celebrates Hispanic culture.

