ACC Batting Champion Butler Joins Lugnuts

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Outfielder Jonny Butler received from Arizona Complex League Athletics

- Pitcher Norge Ruíz placed on Injured List

- Infielder Marcos Brito assigned to Arizona Complex League Athletics

- Outfielder DJ Lee given his release

The 22-year-old Butler, a native of Channahon, Ill., was drafted by the A's in the 14th round of the 2021 draft after a sensational second-year junior season at North Carolina State University. In 52 games, "Jonny Barrels" led the Atlantic Coast Conference with a .376 average and finished third in hits (76), tied for third in runs scored (54), fourth in slugging percentage (.663), tied for fourth in stolen bases (16), fifth in both on-base percentage (.452) and tied for fifth in RBIs (53). He was honored as the 2021 ACC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and named First Team All-ACC.

Butler becomes the fourth member of the Athletics' 2021 draft class to reach High-A Lansing, joining third baseman Brett Harris (7th round, Gonzaga); shortstop Drew Swift (8th round, Arizona State); and pitcher Kyle Virbitsky (17th round, Penn State). Pitcher Jack Owen (2021 undrafted free agent, Auburn) also recently joined the Lugnuts.

Coming off two walk-off wins in their last three games, the Lansing Lugnuts (43-47) open a six-game series tonight at the Great Lakes Loons (High-A - LA Dodgers; 47-43).

