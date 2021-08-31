TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: August 31 at Great Lakes

August 31, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transaction:

Effective Sunday, August 29, 2021

Catcher Adam Kerner placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (49-53) @ Great Lakes Loons (55-47)

Tuesday, Aug. 31 (7:05 p.m.) | Dow Diamond | Midland, Mich. | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Road Game 49 of 60 | Game 103 of 120

LHP Danny Denz (2.14 ERA) vs. RHP Gavin Stone (7.00 ERA)

Video: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM + TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps lost to the Dragons, 8-6, resulting in a split of their 6-game series. It was tied, 3-3, through 5 innings. Dayton scored 3 of its late runs on wild pitches with a runner at third base. The game marked the High-A debuts of Padres prospects Robert Hassell III, Euribiel Angeles, and Brandon Valenzuela.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 6 of their last 9 games. Fort Wayne is 14-11 in August, making it the team's best month of the season.

PROSPECTS PROMOTED: On Saturday, the Padres added the following top prospects to Fort Wayne's roster from the Low-A Lake Elsinore Storm - 20-year-old outfielder Robert Hassell (MLB.com's No. 3 Padres prospect and No. 46 in all of baseball), 19-year-old infielder Euribiel Angeles (No. 13), and 20-year-old catcher Brandon Valenzuela (No. 19).

PITCHING PROGRESS: Over their last 48 games since July 7, TinCaps pitchers have the lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A at 3.57, as the team has gone 26-22. In this stretch, 'Caps pitchers also have allowed the fewest homers in High-A: 21. Over their first 54 games, they ranked 9th/12 in High-A Central at 5.25, and had a 23-31 record.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Only 3 weeks remain in the regular season that ends on Sept. 19. The clubs with the 2 best records in the 12-team HAC will meet in a best-of-5 championship. Entering today, the Quad Cities River Bandits are in first place at 67-33. The Cedar Rapids Kernels have the second-best record at 56-46. The TinCaps are 7 back of the Kernels with 18 games remaining. In the East Division, for bragging rights, Fort Wayne is 6 back of Great Lakes (55-47).

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 191. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 30, while infielder Justin Lopez ranks 8th with 21. (Ornelas also has the 5th highest contact rate in the league at about 92%.)

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.7%). The Padres rank 2nd (9.9%).

LOPEZ LOCKS IN: Infielder Justin Lopez got off to a slow start in August, but over his last 13 games since the 13th, he's hit .396 with a .986 OPS. Lopez has 5 doubles (1 should've been a HR), 1 HR, and 15 RBIs in the stretch... For the season, his 58 RBIs rank 7th in the HAC.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (33).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 13-8 in games decided by 1 run, and 9-13 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 3-2 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 53 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.