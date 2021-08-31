Kernels Dominate Opener Versus River Bandits
August 31, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Cedar Rapids Kernels made a statement against the top team in the High-A Central League, beating the Quad Cities River Bandits 12-2 win against the Quad Cities River Bandits in the series opener.
Both teams went hitless and didn't score a run in the first three innings. The Quad Cities struck first with an RBI single from John Rave in the top of the fourth inning. The Kernels answered in the bottom half with five runs, including a two-run single from Seth Gray.
The Kernels' offense caught fire again in the bottom of the sixth with seven runs. Michael Helman led off the inning with a double. Next batter, Wander Javier knocked Helman in with an RBI double. Then Seth Gray knocked in his third RBI of the game with another single. Then two batters later, Edouard Julien smashed a three-run home run to right field to give the Kernels a 10-1 lead. The home run derby continued when Alex Isola hit a solo shot to straight-away center. Helman joined the scoring streak with his second plate appearance of the inning, recording an RBI single.
This is the second time this season the Kernels have scored 12 runs in a game.
Both teams will meet again on Wednesday for Bark in the Park night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Promotions during the final series include, Bark in the Park (9/1), Big Screen TV Thursday (9/2), 2 for 1 Friday (9/3), Wizardry Night with scarf giveaway and jersey auction (9/3), Post-Game Fireworks (9/4), Twins replica jersey auction (9/5), Kids Eat FREE (9/5).
Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from August 31, 2021
- Quad Cities Blown out in Series Opener - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cubs Fall on a Close Play at the Plate - South Bend Cubs
- Kernels Dominate Opener Versus River Bandits - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Captains Outlast Cubs in One Run Win - Lake County Captains
- 'Caps Rally Past Peoria - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Denz Logs Scoreless Start in Series Opener - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Whitecaps Break Through against Peoria 'Pen in 4-1 Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Dragons Postponed by Rain on Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
- Rained out in Dayton, Nuts and Dragons to Play Two Wednesday - Lansing Lugnuts
- Peluse Promoted to Double-A, Uhl Transferred to AZCL - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: August 31 at Great Lakes - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Anthem Game Changers Honoree for Dragons September 1 Game - Dayton Dragons
- Great American Beer Tasting Coming up Next Week - Dayton Dragons
- Series Preview: Peoria Chiefs vs. West Michigan Whitecaps II - Peoria Chiefs
- Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
- Ruoff Mortgage Homestand Preview: August 31 - September 5 vs Lake County - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Kernels Dominate Opener Versus River Bandits
- Mooney Joins Kernels
- Kernels Fall in Extras
- Kernels 3-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Snappers
- Javier and Helman Power Kernels Past Beloit