Kernels Dominate Opener Versus River Bandits

August 31, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Cedar Rapids Kernels made a statement against the top team in the High-A Central League, beating the Quad Cities River Bandits 12-2 win against the Quad Cities River Bandits in the series opener.

Both teams went hitless and didn't score a run in the first three innings. The Quad Cities struck first with an RBI single from John Rave in the top of the fourth inning. The Kernels answered in the bottom half with five runs, including a two-run single from Seth Gray.

The Kernels' offense caught fire again in the bottom of the sixth with seven runs. Michael Helman led off the inning with a double. Next batter, Wander Javier knocked Helman in with an RBI double. Then Seth Gray knocked in his third RBI of the game with another single. Then two batters later, Edouard Julien smashed a three-run home run to right field to give the Kernels a 10-1 lead. The home run derby continued when Alex Isola hit a solo shot to straight-away center. Helman joined the scoring streak with his second plate appearance of the inning, recording an RBI single.

This is the second time this season the Kernels have scored 12 runs in a game.

Both teams will meet again on Wednesday for Bark in the Park night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Promotions during the final series include, Bark in the Park (9/1), Big Screen TV Thursday (9/2), 2 for 1 Friday (9/3), Wizardry Night with scarf giveaway and jersey auction (9/3), Post-Game Fireworks (9/4), Twins replica jersey auction (9/5), Kids Eat FREE (9/5).

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.