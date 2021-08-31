Peluse Promoted to Double-A, Uhl Transferred to AZCL

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Colin Peluse promoted to Double-A Midland

- Catcher Cooper Uhl transferred to Arizona Complex League Athletics

Colin Peluse, MLB.com's No. 6 pitching prospect in the Athletics' organization and No. 18 overall prospect, excelled in his first season in High-A Lansing, going 7-3 with a 3.66 ERA in 18 games, 15 starts, with 92 strikeouts in 86 innings. The 23-year-old Peluse was drafted by Oakland in the ninth round in 2019 from Wake Forest University. This is his first trip to Double-A.

Cooper Uhl, 23, was signed as an undrafted free agent from Loyola Marymount University in 2020. He came to the Lugnuts after stops with Low-A Stockton and Triple-A Las Vegas, playing 10 games and collecting three hits and three runs batted in. He also appeared in four games as an emergency pitcher for the Lugnuts, showing off a wicked knuckleball.

The Lugnuts (48-54) open a six-game series against the Dayton Dragons (53-49) from Tuesday, August 31, through Sunday, September 5. For more information, please visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

