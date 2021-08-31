Rained out in Dayton, Nuts and Dragons to Play Two Wednesday

DAYTON, OHIO - The Lansing Lugnuts (48-54) and Dayton Dragons (53-49) had their scheduled series opener on Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Lugnuts' fourth doubleheader of the season. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games separated by 30 minutes.

The Lugnuts play six games against the Dragons through Sunday, followed by a six-game series from September 7-12 at Fort Wayne. Lansing then returns home to end the season from September 14-19 against West Michigan. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

