Whitecaps Break Through against Peoria 'Pen in 4-1 Win

August 31, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Comstock Park, MI - Peoria starter Logan Gragg twirled five shutout innings but was tagged with a tough luck no-decision in a 4-1 loss to West Michigan Tuesday. The Whitecaps scored three runs in the sixth and tacked on another in the seventh to create some distance.

The Chiefs again scored first, scratching a first inning run. After Masyn Winn singled to center to begin the game, he swiped second and was in scoring position with one out in the inning. With two outs in the frame, catcher Pedro Pages legged out an infield hit to make it 1-0 Peoria.

From there, Gragg was in command. The right-hander retired eight in a row at one time and did not allow a baserunner past second in five shutout innings. Gragg featured a plus changeup throughout his outing and threw 48 of 66 pitches for strikes. He's allowed more than runs in a start just once since July 22.

After five innings of quality work, Gragg was pulled in favor of Sean Kealey to begin the sixth inning. West Michigan scored their first run on quite the oddity. With the bases loaded, Kealey missed on a pitch down and in. When Pages attempted to throw the ball back to the mound, he hit the batter in the helmet, which allowed the tying-run to score as the ball trickled away. After a key strikeout, a two-out, two-run double off the bat of Eliezer Alfonzo gave the Whitecaps the lead 3-1. An inning later, Rey Rivera tacked on a key insurance run with his 15th homer of the year to create the final margin.

The two teams will continue the series tomorrow night. Mac Lardner is scheduled to take the hill for the Chiefs and will oppose Zac Shepherd for West Michigan. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM CT.

