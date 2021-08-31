Dragons Postponed by Rain on Tuesday

August 31, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Lansing Lugnuts were postponed by rain on Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, September 1 at 5:35 p.m. Both games on Wednesday are scheduled for seven innings. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game should contact the Dragons for ticket exchange options. All tickets for Wednesday are good for both games of the doubleheader. The Dragons will also host Lansing on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:05 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.