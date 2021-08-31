Anthem Game Changers Honoree for Dragons September 1 Game

Dayton, Ohio - Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio and the Dayton Dragons will host the Curriculum Team from Dayton Public Schools for the unique Anthem Game Changers program on Wednesday, September 1, at 7:00 p.m., when the Dayton Dragons take on the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark.

The Anthem Game Changer program recognizes essential workers, and their organizations, for the relentless commitment to the community during the pandemic. Their selfless efforts to provide necessities such as food, education, and emergency medical support throughout Covid-19 are immeasurable. Please join us to thank these Game Changers for their support and dedication. They changed the game for many in our community.

Dayton Public School's Story

When the pandemic shut the world down last spring, essential personnel rose to the occasion to provide critical needs for our community. The selfless efforts of these people ensured we still had access to necessities such as food, education, and emergency medical support. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio and the Dayton Dragons are highlighting the Curriculum Staff at Dayton Public Schools, for being Game Changers during COVID-19.

In the spring of 2020, the pandemic forced schools to shut down, students to head home, and learning to halt â an educator's worst fear. Since school was still in session, the curriculum team had to find ways to pivot. What was the plan for teachers? How could schools stay in touch with students? How would they continue to encourage learning?

One of the biggest hurdles Dayton Public School educators faced was technology. As schools transitioned into virtual learning, students would need access to computers, WiFi and communication platforms such as Zoom and Peardeck. Most students in surrounding areas had the advantage of already having those assets, however almost ALL Dayton Public School students did not.

The curriculum team worked with the IT department and quickly found ways to provide laptops and hotspots to each student in need, and they equipped classrooms with mobile carts and document cameras to support teachers. Team members recruited the best teachers to record standard based lessons to ensure all DPS students received rigorous instruction each day. For continual assistance, Dayton Public Schools set up home visits, wellness checks, and technology checks with Security Resource Officers to ensure students were staying on the right track.

The work above provided much success to students last year; however, the effects of the pandemic are still very visible. Many kids are falling behind in areas like language arts and math. As a result, the curriculum team is currently spearheading the Recovery Program â a program that provides students and teachers with resources to succeed. With the help of double teaching partnerships, paraprofessionals, math specialists, reduced class sizes, workshops and designated reading classes, Dayton Public Schools believes that students and educators will continue to be resilient and get back on track.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Dayton Dragons applaud the Curriculum Team, and all educators at Dayton Public Schools for their commitment to provide for our community during an unprecedented time. You changed the game for many in the community!

