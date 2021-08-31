'Caps Rally Past Peoria

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps got a huge swing from Eliezer Alfonzo and starter Austin Bergner dominated in a 4-1 victory over the Peoria Chiefs in front of 3,577 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Alfonzo delivered a go-ahead two-run double as Bergner dominated on the bump for the Whitecaps, allowing just one run through six innings of work with a career-high eight strikeouts in the win. Bergner is now 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA in eight games (35 innings) with 36 strikeouts in 35 innings since transitioning into a starting pitching from the bullpen in July.

West Michigan only managed two hits through the first five frames as Peoria starter Logan Gragg tossed five shutout innings with four punchouts. Peoria scored first in the opening inning as Pedro Pages roped an RBI-single to put the Chiefs in front 1-0. In the sixth, Alfonzo laced a two-run double to forge the 'Caps in front 3-1 before Rey Rivera added a critical insurance tally with a monster home run to make it 4-1. Whitecaps bullpen arms Angel Reyes and Bryce Tassin capped off the defensive showcase, combining for three innings with a pair of strikeouts to secure the Whitecaps victory.

Bergner (3-0) notches his third win of the year as Tassin picked up his fifth save by pitching a scoreless ninth inning in the victory. Sean Kealey (1-1) suffered his first loss of the season lasting only 0.2 innings while surrendering three runs in his first loss of 2021. The Whitecaps improve to 49-54 as the Chiefs fall to 39-64. Bergner matched his season-high in innings pitched (6.0) while posting a new season-high eight punchouts.

