TinCaps to Host Former Daisies Players on Saturday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps will be hosting former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) players on Saturday night at Parkview Field as part of the team's Fort Wayne Daisies Throwback game.

The TinCaps are scheduled to host the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. But fans are encouraged to arrive early to watch a special pregame ceremony on the field featuring the AAGPBL alumni.

The ballpark's gates will open at 5:05 p.m., with the on-field celebration set for approximately 6:15 p.m.

Five former AAGPBL players are expected to be in attendance, including three who played for the Fort Wayne Daisies:

Isabel Alvarez*

Dolly Ozburn*

Katie Horstman*

Mary Moore

Jeneane DesCombes Lesko

*played for Daisies

From 6:45-7:45 p.m., the players will be on the concourse by The Orchard Team Store to sign autographs and take photos with fans. Memorabilia will also be on display.

Additionally, during the middle of the second inning, the TinCaps will honor the relatives of five Daisies alumni. The relatives will be representing Dottie Collins, Dottie Schroeder, Noella (Leduc) Alverson, Katie Vonderau, and Ernie Berg, who was the team's business manager.

TinCaps players and coaches will be wearing special edition jerseys modeled after jerseys the Daisies wore. The game-worn jerseys are currently being auctioned online at TinCapsJersey.com. All proceeds from the auction are benefiting an effort to update and improve a monument commemorating the Daisies at Fort Wayne's Memorial Park, where the Daisies once played. Fans can donate directly to the fund, too. For more information, click here.

The Daisies played in the AAGPBL from 1945-54. The league itself was in existence from 1943-54. To learn more, visit AAGPBL.org.

Saturday night will also include postgame fireworks.

A limited number of tickets are available at TinCapsTickets.com, 260-482-6400, and the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

The TinCaps are in the midst of a stretch of 12 home games at Parkview Field over 13 days, through Sunday, May 29.

