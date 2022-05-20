Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday DH (5:35 PM)

Friday, May 20, 2022 l Games # 35-36

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 5:35 p.m. (DH)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Quad Cities River Bandits (13-22) at Dayton Dragons (23-11)

RH Charlie Neuweiler (2-3, 5.19)/RH Noah Murdock (0-0, 5.60) vs. RH Thomas Farr (0-1, 6.08)/RH Connor Phillips (2-2, 3.30)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in a doubleheader. These are the third and fourth games of a six-game series.

Current and Season Series vs. Quad Cities: Dayton 1, Quad Cities 1. The Dragons have hit six home runs in the two games in the series, scoring 6.5 runs per game while batting .213 with a team ERA of 6.35. They have four errors in the series.

Votto: Reds all-star first baseman Joey Votto played in the first two games of the current series with Quad Cities on an MLB injury rehab assignment. Votto appeared in 171 games with the Dragons as a minor league prospect in 2003 and '04. He completed MLB rehab assignments with the Dragons in 2009 (2 G) and 2012 (3 G). Votto, the 2010 NL MVP, was the second Reds player to begin an MLB rehab with the Dragons in 2022. Luis Castillo was the Dragons starting pitcher on April 24.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, three games ahead of Great Lakes.

Last Games: Thursday: Game 1: Dayton 6, Quad Cities 5 (8 innings). Game 2: Postponed, rain. Allan Cerda hit a game-tying two-run home run in the sixth inning and then connected on a game-winning hit with one out in the bottom of the eighth of a scheduled seven-inning game. The Dragons battled back from deficits of 3-0 and 5-2 to even the series.

Last Series vs. Lansing: Dayton 3, Lansing 3. The Dragons averaged 5.3 runs per game in the series, batting .256 with 10 home runs and a team ERA of 5.61. They committed three errors.

Team Notes

Over the Dragons last two sets totaling eight games, the Dragons have connected on 16 home runs and 35 extra base hits while scoring 45 runs (average of 5.6 runs per game).

The Dragons "Scoring First" record of 17-0 is the best in the minor leagues.

The Dragons are 10-3 in one-run games and 15-4 in games decided by two runs or less.

Dayton leads the Midwest League in home runs with 44, six more than the next team.

Player Notes

Alex McGarry leads the league in slugging percentage (.790), OPS (1.151), and extra base hits (22) while ranking tied for first in home runs (11), second in runs batted in (30), and fourth in batting average (.320)...McGarry ranks second in all Minor League Baseball (855 qualified hitters) in Isolated Power (measuring extra base hits per at-bat) and slugging pct. (.790)...McGarry has 22 extra base hits in 27 games, an average of .81 extra base hits per game. Over the Dragons history, the top two ranked hitters in extra base hits per game (minimum 50 games) are Nick Senzel (.57 per game in 2016) and Jay Bruce (.54 per game in 2006)...McGarry connected on his 10th homer on May 12. Since daily records became available in 2005, the earliest that a previous Dayton hitter had reached 10 home runs was May 21 (2008, Brandon Waring). Next earliest is May 28 (Jay Bruce in 2006; Juan Francisco in 2007)...McGarry has hit safely in his last seven games, batting .414 with nine extra base hits including three home runs.

Allan Cerda has a four-game hitting streak, batting .467 (7 for 15) with four home runs. He has three in two games in this series.

Rece Hinds is batting .400 with two home runs over his last nine games.

Joe Boyle has made six starts covering 27.2 innings and has allowed only two runs and only six hits. Boyle leads the league in ERA (0.65) and opponent's batting average (.071). He has allowed only two hits to right-handed batters this season (2 for 48).

Donovan Benoit over his last eight relief appearances: 8.2 IP, 1 R, 5 Sv. (3 H, 4 BB, 12 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, May 21 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities TBA at Dayton RH Christian Roa (0-0, 4.50) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, May 22 (1:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Adrian Alcantara (2-1, 4.50) at Dayton RH James Proctor (2-2, 3.68) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

