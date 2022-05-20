TinCaps Game Information: May 20 vs. West Michigan

Fort Wayne TinCaps (14-22) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (16-20)

Friday, May 20 (7:05 p.m. ET) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Home Game 16 of 66 | Game 37 of 132

RHP Efraín Contreras (No. 22 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Carlos Guzman

TV: Comcast 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Brett Rump) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Ben Shulman & Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost to West Michigan, 4-2. Jarryd Dale had two hits and two runs. Brandon Komar dealt in 4.1 IP of scoreless relief with six strikeouts.

PACKING PARKVIEW FIELD: On Thursday night, the TinCaps hosted a season-high crowd of 5,512 fans. That mark is projected to be surpassed multiple times before the end of the weekend, with 7,000-plus fans expected tonight and tomorrow.

SUNNY SIDE: Thursday night also marked the warmest game of the season so far at Parkview Field, with a first pitch temperature of 81 degrees. Tonight is forecast to break that mark at 82 degrees.

BRIGHT LIGHTS: Today is the first game of the season that features postgame fireworks. Parkview Field displays postgame fireworks after Friday and Saturday home games.

FANGRAPHS: Fangraphs published their top 35 Padres prospect rankings yesterday for the first time this season. The 7 TinCaps in the top 25 are more than any other team in the system, the MLB club ranked second with five top 25 players. See list in left column.

WHAT'S BREWING: On Tuesday, in partnership with Fort Wayne's Hop River Brewing, the TinCaps announced their first ever branded beer, "1301 Brewing," which is a play on Parkview Field's address of 1301 Ewing Street. The canned summer lager is only available at the ballpark.

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (29) and runs (31), 4th in triples (3) stolen bases (14). He's also 3rd in the league in BB/K (1.04) and has the 8thlowest swinging strike % (9).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in hits (44), ranks 4th in runs (22) and RBIs (26), 5th in AVG (.317), OBP (.392) and stolen bases (13), and 7th in TB (67). Began season with 20-game on-base streak - has reached in all but 4 games.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 17 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL. Only one other player (Pablo Aliendo, SB) is even in double digits. Valenzuela has doubled everyone else.

RIPKEN REYES: 4th in the MWL in triples (3) and 3rd in HBP (6). Has the 5th lowest K% (14.7) and the lowest swinging strike % (6.2).

CLOSE LOSSES: The TinCaps are 3-5 in games decided by 1 run, and 5-10 in games decided by 1 or 2 runs. The Tuesday win over West Michigan snapped a 3-game losing streak in 1-run contests.

BY WAY OF THE K: Among qualified pitchers, Robert Gasser ranks 5th in K/9 (12.46) and 6th in K% (32.6). Ryan Bergert is 8th in both categories with an 11.79 K/9 and a 31.7% K%.

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 204 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. So far this season, there've been 44 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. A record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show in 2021.

