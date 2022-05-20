Captains Coast to 5-1 Victory over Kernels, Take Three of First Four Games in Series
May 20, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release
(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) - The Lake County Captains (16-19) knocked two home runs in a 5-1 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels (25-12) on an overcast 65-degree Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Alexfri Planez made his return to the lineup, starting his first game since April 23rd. After Joe Naranjo singled and Jhonkensy Noel doubled, Planez stepped up in the top of the first and belted a ball to dead centerfield, to make it 3-0 lead before the Kernels got to bat.
Gavin Williams was the man tasked to face Cedar Rapids, although runners got on, only one came home through 4.2 innings.
Williams in the second inning, allowed a walk and a single. Wander Javier followed up and singled to left field to plate a run. The right-hander would then get a strikeout to end the frame and posted three through two. Over his next 2.2 innings, the Fayetteville, NC native downed four more Kernels.
Joe Naranjo gave a cushion for Lake County in the top of the fifth inning. He lined a ball over the right-field fence for his third home run in three games played and eighth of the season.
From two outs in the fifth on, the Captains' bullpen turned in another impressive showing. Randy Labaut got a flyout to end the fifth, he would strikeout three over 2.1 innings and earned the win, allowing only one hit.
Alaska Abney and Zach Hart made their second appearances in the series, once again earning outs. Abney tossed the eighth, allowed only one base runner over 18 pitches. Hart got the ninth, forcing two groundouts and earning a strikeout in 14 pitches.
Lake County and Cedar Rapids have two games remaining. Game Five is tomorrow Saturday May 21, with first pitch at 7:35 p.m.
Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.
