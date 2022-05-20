Graceffo, Winn Carry Chiefs to Win Friday

Beloit, WI - Gordon Graceffo twirled six shutout innings, while Masyn Winn collected three hits for the second night in a row, as the Chiefs beat the Beloit Sky Carp 5-2 on Friday. With the win, the Chiefs have secured at least a split of the series.

Graceffo had a four-run lead before he even threw a pitch on Friday night. After Winn singled to lead off the ballgame, Mike Antico and Aaron Antonini worked consecutive walks to load the bases. After a Jacob Buchberger fielder's choice made it 1-0 Peoria, Matt Chamberlain singled into right to plate Antico and push the lead to 2-0. The next batter, Francisco Hernandez, delivered the big blow. With a 2-1 count, Hernandez doubled off the top of the wall in left center to score both Buchberger and Chamberlain and the first inning outburst was complete.

From there, Graceffo maneuvered some occasional traffic to rack up six scoreless innings. The Sky Carp put the lead-off man on base in four consecutive frames against the right-hander, but they were just 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position Friday. When all said and done, Graceffo lowered his ERA to 0.99 on the year and recorded his fourth straight quality start.

In the top of the sixth, the Chiefs used a two-out rally to plate an add-on run. After Beloit pitching retired 10 in a row, Carlos Soto doubled to left field. Two pitches later, Thomas Francisco doubled to right and traded places with Soto, extending the lead to 5-0.

Beloit's best rally effort came in the seventh inning, as they sent seven men to the plate and scored a pair against Nick Trogrlic-Iverson. With the tying-run at the plate, Trogrlic-Iverson got Victor Mesa Jr. to fly out to center to keep the Chiefs in front, 5-2.

After entering the game with a three-run cushion, Leonardo Taveras did the rest for Peoria. The right-hander recorded the final six outs and whiffed three to secure the six-out save. For Taveras, it was his first save since August of 2021.

Right-hander Dionys Rodriguez will try to secure a series win Saturday for Peoria. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Beloit.

