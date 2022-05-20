Caissie, McKeon Power Cubs to Third Straight Victory

May 20, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







APPLETON, WI - Another winning streak for the South Bend Cubs. After dropping the series opener against the Timber Rattlers, the Cubs rattled off back-to-back-to-back wins. Owen Caissie picked up the first multi-homer game of his young career and a late Scott McKeon homer sealed a comfortable 6-2 win.

Russell Smith, a top-20 Brewers prospect, threw Caissie an inside breaking ball in the second that the 19-year-old launched 433 feet to the deepest part of the park in right center. The homer gave the Cubs what would be a short-lived lead.

In the bottom of the frame D.J. Herz allowed a solo homer to Wes Clarke to get things back to even. Herz shined again though, striking out a season-high seven batters and allowing just one run in four innings.

It was all about the long ball for the Cubs tonight. In the fourth inning with two runners on and nobody out it was Smith versus Caissie again. This time he had the Cubs number eight prospect in an 0-2 hole. Didn't matter. Cassie once again socked one to right-center; goodbye baseball.

Walker Powell took over in relief of Herz and retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced. Ultimately the 6-foot-8 righty picked up his second win with South Bend and tallied the last 15 outs of the game.

Insurance came in the seventh in the form of another big fly. With one out Jordan Nwogu reached on a walk. Ball four was an automatic ball called by the home plate umpire after Max Lazar took too long to deliver the ball to the plate. McKeon made him immediate pay for the mistake by sending another long homer out to right center, the second homer of his career.

Powell allowed a run in the seventh but the game was well in hand. Despite allowing three hits in the ninth, South Bend still gave up just seven on the night, which was actually a series high.

The Cubs now lead the all-time series 83-82 over Wisconsin and look to clinch a series victory tomorrow at 2:10 ET.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.