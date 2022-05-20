Lugnuts Reinstate Outfielder Butler

May 20, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Outfielder Jonny Butler activated from Injured List

A 14th-round selection last season, Butler was hitting .333 with an .834 OPS in 12 games with the Lugnuts when he was placed on the IL on April 30. The native of Channahon, IL, was brilliant at North Carolina State University, where he won the 2021 ACC batting title with a .376 average (.406 in the regular season), was honored as the 2021 ACC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and was named an All-American by four separate publications.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.