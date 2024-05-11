TinCaps Rally, But Fall on Road
May 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The TinCaps erased a 3-0 deficit on Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark, but the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate) still prevailed, 4-3.
After West Michigan (15-17) scored twice in the first inning and once in the fourth, Fort Wayne (11-21) responded. Designated hitter Albert Fabian hit a two-out RBI single in the sixth. Then in the eighth, Fabian provided an RBI groundout. With two outs, third baseman Devin Ortiz delivered a game-tying RBI single.
However, the Whitecaps answered back with a run in their half of the eighth.
Center fielder Homer Bush Jr. had a team-high two hits, including a double.
On his 22nd birthday, right-hander Manuel Castro pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of middle relief.
Next Game: Sunday, May 12 @ West Michigan (2pm)
TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Tyler Morgan
Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Dylan Smith
Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
