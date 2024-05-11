TinCaps Rally, But Fall on Road

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The TinCaps erased a 3-0 deficit on Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark, but the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate) still prevailed, 4-3.

After West Michigan (15-17) scored twice in the first inning and once in the fourth, Fort Wayne (11-21) responded. Designated hitter Albert Fabian hit a two-out RBI single in the sixth. Then in the eighth, Fabian provided an RBI groundout. With two outs, third baseman Devin Ortiz delivered a game-tying RBI single.

However, the Whitecaps answered back with a run in their half of the eighth.

Center fielder Homer Bush Jr. had a team-high two hits, including a double.

On his 22nd birthday, right-hander Manuel Castro pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings of middle relief.

