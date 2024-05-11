First Inning Spells Doom for Sky Carp

May 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp couldn't overcome a six-run first inning Saturday afternoon and fell 6-3 to the Chiefs despite an incredible performance by the bullpen.

Sky Carp starter Ike Buxton allowed six runs, but none of them were earned thanks to a critical infield error.

The home team tried to come back, with Torin Montgomery cracking a two-run double and Johnny Olmstead later hitting a solo home run. It wasn't enough to stop the Sky Carp from dropping their third straight game.

The Sky Carp bullpen was simply incredible. After Buxton was lifted in the first inning, the Carp pen pitched 8 1-3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, two walks while striking out 16 Chiefs.

Nigel Belgrave, Dale Stanavich, Evan Taylor and Tyler Eckberg each threw at least two scoreless frames.

GAME NOTABLES

The Sky Carp Reading Program continued to bring in many fans, as groups from eight different schools attended the game.

Randy Gracyalny provided a fantastic rendition of the National Anthem.

The Sky Carp fell to 14-6 at ABC Supply Stadium.

The crowd of 2,546 represented the largest Saturday crowd in April or May since ABC Supply Stadium opened in 2021. The crowd the night before was the largest Friday crowd in April or May since the stadium opened as well.

The Sky Carp Reading Program continued to flourish, as students from seven different schools attended Saturday's game. Schools included Clark Elementary, Wilson Elementary, Monroe Elementary, Jackson Elementary, Kennedy Elementary, Adams Elementary and Harrison Elementary.

WANT TO GO? WHO: Chiefs at Sky Carp

WHEN: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium, Beloit.

TICKETS: Available online at www.skycarp.com or at the Sky Carp box office which reopens on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on skycarp.com or the Big Radio app.

VIDEO BROADCAST: Through Bally Live and MLB.tv.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.