Southpaw Irvin Returns to Lugs' Pen

May 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts (14-17) announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Garrett Irvin received from Midland (Class-AA - Texas League)

Garrett Irvin, 25, had been promoted to Double-A Midland on April 26 and allowed one hit and two runs in four innings over three relief appearances, walking three and striking out three. The left-hander from the University of Arizona is 0-1 in Lansing with a 6.43 ERA in seven outings spanning seven innings, walking three while fanning 10. He spent 2023 as the ace of the Single-A Stockton bullpen, recording a 2.93 ERA in 31 games, notching 92 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings.

The updated Lansing roster has 27 active players and one player on the Injured List.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.