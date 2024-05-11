Hamm Rolls; 'Caps Win, 4-3

May 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps starting pitcher Jaden Hamm posted an outstanding performance yet again as the 'Caps weathered a late rally by the Fort Wayne TinCaps to earn a 4-3 victory in front of a season-best 7,029 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan's victory was largely thanks to the standout performances of Hamm and Max Anderson. Hamm's ERA dropped to an impressive 0.94 as he tossed five scoreless frames, allowing just two hits and recording six strikeouts. Anderson had a stellar game at the plate, going 2-for-4 and recording his second three-RBI game of the year, including a two-run home run.

West Michigan took the lead just two batters into the game, as a pitch hit Seth Stephenson before Anderson launched his third home run of the year, putting the 'Caps on top 2-0. While Hamm silenced the TinCaps through the first five frames, the 'Caps added an insurance tally in the fourth as Anderson added his third RBI - a single to score Peyton Graham - increasing their advantage to 3-0. Fort Wayne began to rally in the sixth, as TinCaps designated hitter Albert Fabian singled into right field, scoring Nik McClaughry and trimming the 'Caps lead to 3-1. Fort Wayne continued their comeback in the top of the eighth by scoring a pair of runs - highlighted by an RBI single from Devin Ortiz - leveling the game at 3-3 before Whitecaps outfielder Dom Johnson broke the tie with an RBI groundout in the bottom half, putting the 'Caps back on top 4-3. Whitecaps closer Matt Merrill made quick work of Fort Wayne in the ninth, striking out the side to put the finishing touches on the 4-3 win.

The Whitecaps' victory improves their record to 15-17, while the TinCaps' loss drops them to 11-21. Whitecaps reliever Max Alba (2-1) secures his second win of the year, allowing two runs through two innings pitched with two strikeouts, while Merrill notches his second save. TinCaps reliever Jose Geraldo (0-1) suffers his first loss, giving up a run through two innings on the mound. Notably, four Whitecaps players were hit by a pitch - the most in a single game since three 'Caps hitters reached on a hit-by-pitch in an 8-1 loss to the Quad Cities River Bandits back on April 12.

The Whitecaps and TinCaps conclude their six-game series at LMCU Ballpark with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm. Pitcher Dylan Smith and Enmanuel Pinales get the starts for West Michigan and Fort Wayne. Don't miss the action; tune into broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Get tickets for all 2024 home contests or listen to games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

