Lugnuts Best Loons in 11 Again, 11-8

May 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Henry Bolte lined a two-out, go-ahead two-run single, and the Lansing Lugnuts (15-17) knocked off the division-leading Great Lakes Loons (20-12) in 11 innings for the second straight day, 11-8, on Saturday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

The Lugnuts rallied from 2-0, 4-2 and 7-5 deficits, tying the score at 7-7 on home runs from Brayan Buelvas and Colby Halter in the eighth, exchanging solo tallies in the tenth, and then taking the lead for good an inning later.

A walk to Cameron Masterman and a single by CJ Rodriguez loaded the bases in the top of the 11th with none out against Kelvin Bautista, but the Loons' southpaw recovered to strike out both Jose Escorche and Jonny Butler . He fell behind Bolte 2-and-1 however, and the 20-year-old center fielder laced the next pitch into left field for a 10-8 Lugnuts lead.

Brandon Neeck relieved Bautista and walked both Danny Bautista, Jr. and Buelvas, forcing in a run and capping the scoring.

Dylan Hall pitched around a two-out walk of Sam Mongelli in a scoreless home half to secure the win, finishing his second inning of relief.

Lansing starter Luis Morales fanned three batters in three innings-plus, allowing three hits, four walks and three runs. He was followed to the hill by the returning Garrett Irvin , freshly back from a Double-A stint, but Irvin allowed four runs in two innings while striking out three.

Luis Carrasco relieved Irvin to begin the sixth and changed the complexion of the game, blanking the Loons on one hit and two walks over four innings while striking out six, to put his teammates in position to force extras.

Bolte finished the game 3-for-6 with five RBIs and two runs scored to lead the offense. Buelvas, Halter and Rodriguez each added two runs scored, with Buelvas drawing a team-high four walks. Euribiel Ángeles delivered a two-run triple on his 22nd birthday.

The lone sour note: first baseman Will Simpson departed the game due to injury precaution in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Lugnuts have won three of the first five games in the series and will go for the series victory in the Sunday finale at 1:05 p.m., sending right-hander Jacob Watters to the mound against Great Lakes right-hander Jared Karros.

Following the conclusion of the series, Lansing returns home for a six-game series with Lake County from May 14-19. T ickets are available for purchase at the Jackson ® Field™ box office, available for purchase at (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

