Lugnuts Late-Game Power Defeats Loons 11-8 in 11 Innings

May 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (15-17) three-run eleventh inning was enough to push past the Great Lakes Loons (20-12) 11-8 on a 52-degree overcast Saturday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

It was the second straight Lugnuts win in 11 innings played over three hours. For the first game in the series Lansing homered, and the Loons did not.

The Lugnuts trailing 7-5, got two solo homers from Brayan Buelvas and Colby Halter in the eighth inning to tie the game. Lansing's Luis Carrasco struck out six, including a clean ninth to get the game to extras.

In the tenth, a wild pitch moved a runner to third, and a double play groundout gave the Lugnuts the lead in the tenth. Great Lakes responded with a Jake Vogel RBI single. Kyle Nevin then singled to put two on, but a lineout and groundout ended the threat.

In the top of the eleventh, Lansing loaded the bases with a single and walk. Kelvin Bautista struck out the next two, but a two-run single from Henry Bolte put the Lugnuts up. Bautista's 6.1 scoreless inning streak was snapped. It was his third appearance in the last seven days. Two walks issued for the newly entered Brandon Neeck made it 11-8 Lansing.

Great Lakes had three multi-run innings. Two in the second inning, Dylan Campbell tripled and was plated on an RBI groundout by Sam Mongelli. Two walks came with one-out, and a Kyle Nevin single scored made it 2-0.

After Lansing tied the game up in the fourth, the Loons reclaimed the lead 4-2 after a Kyle Nevin two-run base knock. It scored Nelson Quiroz and Luis Rodriguez, who both reached via hits.

Henry Bolte put the Lugnuts up with a three-run homer in the fifth Great Lakes got those three runs back instantly. A walk and single set up a Sam Mongelli RBI double to tie the game. Two Garrett Irvin walks moved one run home, and Kyle Nevin's sac fly brought the score to 7-5. Nevin's four RBI, are a career-high.

Rounding Things Out

The Great Lakes Loons played in back-to-back extra-inning games for the first time since July 6th and 7th, 2023 against Dayton at Day Air Ballpark. Both games were won by Great Lakes, 2-1 and 8-5.

Up Next

With a 3-2 series lead, the Loons go for a split tomorrow Sunday, May 12th, with the first pitch at 1:05 pm. It is Mother's Day. Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases postgame, along with the option for mothers and their children to have a catch at Dow Diamond.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.