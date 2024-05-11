Kernels Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to South Bend

South Bend, IN - Cedar Rapids scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning but left the bases loaded as South Bend hung on to take game five of the series over the Kernels 4-3.

In the top of the first inning, the Kernels scored first for the fifth consecutive game in the series. With one out, Ricardo Olivar walked and advanced to third on a Rubel Cespedes double. The next batter, Danny De Andrade, drove home Olivar with an RBI single to put Cedar Rapids on the board first 1-0.

In the bottom of the inning, South Bend responded with a run of its own. With one out Pedro Ramirez ripped a triple, and a batter later came home to score on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1.

1-1 stayed the score all the way until South Bend took the lead it never lost in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ramirez doubled with one out and came around to score two batters later on a Yohendrick Pinango RBI double to give the Cubs the lead 2-1. The next batter, Felix Stevens, extended the Cubs lead to 3-1 with an RBI base hit.

In the seventh, the Cubs took their largest lead of the game. Ramirez singled to begin the inning and advanced to third on an errant pick-off attempt. Two batters later, Pinango picked up his second RBI of the game with a sac fly to put South Bend on top 4-1.

Down by three in the top of the ninth inning for the second time in the series, the Kernels started to rally back. Luke Keaschall was the first to reach with a one-out single. Behind him, back-to-back singles by Olivar and Cespedes scored Keaschall to make it 4-2. After a strikeout, Jay Harry walked to load the bases with two outs, and an Agustin Ruiz hit-by-pitch plated a run to make it 4-3. With the bases still loaded now in a one-run game, Jose Romero got Misael Urbina to groundout to end the game in a 4-3 Cubs victory.

The loss drops the Kernels to 17-14 on the season and 2-3 in the series in South Bend. Cedar Rapids goes for a split of the set tomorrow at 1:05 with Christian MacLeod on the mound against Tyler Schlaffer.

