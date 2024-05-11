Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (6:35 PM at Lake County)

May 11, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, May 11, 2024 l Game # 32

Classic Auto Group Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-18) at Lake County Captains (19-12)

RH Javi Rivera (0-1, 10.29) vs. RH Austin Peterson (4-1, 2.08)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliates of the Cleveland Guardians) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday (DH) : Game 1: Lake County 8, Dayton 0. Game 2: Dayton 7, Lake County 2. In the first game, Lake County's Trenton Denholm tossed a seven-inning two-hit shutout and the Captains hit three home runs. In the second game, the Dragons scored four runs without a base hit in the second inning and built a 7-1 lead through four innings, going on to their largest margin of victory in a win this season. Cade Hunter and Sal Stewart each had a double and two runs scored for Dayton. Jay Allen II added an RBI double, and Ruben Ibarra drove in two runs.

Current Series (May 7-12 at Lake County) : Dayton is 1-3 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .174 batting average (19 for 109); 3.3 runs/game (13 R, 4 G); 1 home run; 1 stolen base; 7.76 ERA (29 IP, 25 ER); 6 errors.

Transactions : Outfielder Jacob Hurtubise has joined the Dragons on a Minor League injury rehab assignment. He is on the Louisville injured list.

Team Notes

The Dragons win in the second game Friday snapped a four-game losing streak, which matched their longest of the year (April 18-21).

The Dragons have averaged 5.7 runs per game over their last 13 games (74 R).

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,923).

Player Notes

Jay Allen II leads the MWL in OPS at 1.122, slugging percentage at .652, and batting average at .362. Allen has improved his contact rate dramatically in 2024, and when he has made contact, he has improved his production rate. From 2023 to 2024, Allen's strikeout rate has improved from 38 % to 21%, and his BABIP (batting average on balls in play) has improved from .260 to .422.

In his last 10 games, Allen is 16 for 38 (.421) with three home runs, 7 RBI, 10 runs scored, and five stolen bases.

Among the 131 High-A pitchers (3 leagues, 30 teams) with at least 20 IP in 2024, Kevin Abel ranks fourth in swinging strike percentage at 18.0%.

Leo Balcazar over his last 10 games is batting .361 (13 for 36) with two doubles and five RBI with only five strikeouts.

Cam Collier was named Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player of the Month for April. In the month, he batted .298 with seven home runs and 25 RBI in 20 games, posting a .933 OPS.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Sunday, May 12 (12:05 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (1-1, 3.98) at Lake County LH Parker Messick (2-2, 2.59)

Tuesday, May 14 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (2-1, 4.64)

Wednesday, May 15 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-2, 6.14)

Thursday, May 16 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-3, 7.54)

Friday, May 17 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-1, 10.29)

Saturday, May 18 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Kevin Abel (1-0, 2.25)

Sunday, May 19 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Jared Lyons (1-1, 3.98)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.