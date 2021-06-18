TinCaps Postponed by Rain in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio - The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Dayton Dragons had their scheduled game postponed by rain on Friday night at Day Air Ballpark. The game is set to be made up Saturday with a doubleheader, beginning at 6:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings, rather than nine.

Next Game: Saturday, June 19 @ Dayton (6:05 p.m.)

- - Fort Wayne Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Moises Lugo

- - Dayton Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Carson Spiers

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

