Rattlers Are Back Home on Tuesday to Start Six-Game Series against Peoria

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers return to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium after two weeks on the road and they want to see you! The Rattlers will face the Peoria Chiefs from June 22 through June 27 with Pride, Wizardry & Magic Night, Ghostbusters, Fireworks, and a Trent Grisham Bobblehead giveaway on the menu.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22 at 7:05pm; Pride Night presented by Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Y100: Baseball is for everyone and the Timber Rattlers are celebrating Pride Night on this night. Plus, Bang for Your Buck means all fans may enjoy a Cher-Make hotdog for $1 and a 16-ounce Pepsi product for $1. Fans of legal drinking age may have a 12-ounce domestic beer for $2.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23 at 12:05pm; Bark in the Park presented by Fox Valley Humane Association, WVBO, and Fleet Farm; Silver Foxes Deal presented by Primrose Retirement Community of Appleton: This is the first weekday afternoon game of the season and it is your chance to enjoy a day of baseball in the middle of the week. Plus, fans 55 & older could choose the Silver Foxes Deal from Primrose Retirement Community of Appleton with a box seat ticket, a bucket hat or seat cushion, a beverage, and a brat or hotdog for just $17. It's a Bark in the Park game presented by Fox Valley Humane Association, Fleet Farm, and WVBO. Fans can bring their pups to the ballpark with a seat on the left field berm just waiting for them. Click this link for the details you need to know before bringing your canine to the game.

THURSDAY, JUNE 24 at 7:05pm; Korry Howell Magnet Giveaway presented by Lamers Bus Lines; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company with 105.7 WAPL: The first 500 fans to attend this game will receive a magnet featuring Korry Howell, Timber Rattlers outfielder and MiLB's High-A Central League Player of the month for May. This is magnet #1 in a series of four that will be given away this season from Lamers Bus Lines and the Timber Rattlers. All fans to attend this game may enjoy Cher-Make bratwurst for $2. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 12-ounce craft brews that are available in the Brews on Third area and other concessions stands throughout the ballpark for only $2.

FRIDAY, JUNE 25 at 7:05pm; Wizardry & Magic Night with Timber Rattlers-Themed Wizardry T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Neuroscience Group; Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's Supper Club Cocktails with 101.1 WIXX Post-game Fireworks Show presented by FOX 11; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Call the rest of your House and bring them out to celebrate Wizardry and Magic at this game. There will be plenty of surprises and you won't need to go searching for any of them. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a special Timber Rattlers-themed Wizardry T-Shirt. Also, it is the annual Strike Out Stroke Night with Neuroscience Group. The ThedaStar helicopter will deliver Timber Rattlers mascot Fang and the game ball for the first pitch. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price. After the game, stick around for a dazzling FOX 11 Fireworks Display of the season. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26 at 6:35pm; Ghostbusters Night; North Shore Bank Family Night with 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Fireworks presented by Tundraland; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: WHO YOU GONNA CALL? Ghostbusters! There will be characters from the movies and an ECTO-1 at the game for pictures. Nothing scary about this evening at the ballpark. Stick around after the game for the Saturday night fireworks display presented by Tundraland. Then, have the kids aged twelve and under run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27 at 1:05pm; Trent Grisham Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Real Breaks; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Catch on the Field presented by Chick-fil-A: Trent Grisham was a member of the Timber Rattlers playoff team in 2016, made his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019, and won a Gold Glove as a member of the San Diego Padres in 2020. If you are one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game, you will receive a bobblehead of Grisham courtesy of Real Breaks. It's a Brewers Sunday for the series finale with Timber Rattlers players and coaches wearing their Brewers-themed jerseys during the game. Pregame Catch on the Field takes place from noon to 12:30 courtesy of Chick-fil-A.

Contact the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

