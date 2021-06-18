TinCaps Game Information: June 18 at Dayton

Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-22) @ Dayton Dragons (23-16)

Friday, June 18 (7:05 p.m.) | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, Ohio | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Road Game 16 of 60 | Game 39 of 120

RHP Moises Lugo (3.23 ERA) vs. RHP Carson Spiers (5.11 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST GAME: The Dragons beat the TinCaps, 2-0. Dayton scored a run in the first and another in the second. Otherwise, Fort Wayne's pitching was solid with Gabe Mosser going 4 innings with 5 strikeouts, while Cody Tyler and Felix Minjarez each pitched 2 scoreless frames. Offensively, though, the 'Caps managed just 3 singles and 3 walks.

LUGO LOOKS GOOD: In High-A Central, Moises Lugo has the 2nd lowest AVG against (.178), 9th lowest WHIP (1.08), and 9th lowest ERA (3.23).

BIG LEAGUE BATTLE: While the TinCaps and Dragons play, their parent clubs are also in action against each other. San Diego's roster currently features 4 former Fort Wayne players: shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), catcher Webster Rivas (2017), and starting pitchers Chris Paddack (2016) and Dinelson Lamet (2015). In all, 48 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the bigs this season, including Reds reliever Brad Brach (2009).

HOMZA HITS: Catcher Jonny Homza ranks 4th in the HAC in OPS (.907). He's also 5th in OBP (.394), 6th in extra-base hits (17) and doubles (10), 7th in runs (27), and 10th in SLG (.531). He turned 22 Sunday.

REY ON THE RUN: Infielder Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 9th in the HAC with 13 stolen bases.

POWER BAT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is tied for 4th in the HAC with 9 home runs and for 7th in RBIs with 26.

DOUBLE MACHINE: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas is tied for the HAC lead in doubles with 15. That's also good for 4th most in all of MiLB.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The TinCaps are slashing .253 / .360 / .396 (.756 OPS) in 23 games at Parkview Field. That's the best home OBP in the HAC. But on the road, Fort Wayne is slashing .199 / .292 / .311 (.604 OPS). All of those numbers are the league's lowest away splits. The 'Caps are 12-11 at home, but 4-11 on the road so far.

CLOSER: Righty reliever Carter Loewen leads the HAC with 6 saves, with his latest coming Sunday. Loewen is 6-for-7 in save opportunities, with the only blown save occurring when a 2-out fly ball was dropped, leading to an unearned game-tying run. If not for allowing 5 earned runs in 0.1 innings at South Bend on May 25 (in the rain, following a brawl), he'd have a 2.07 ERA for the season.

ELITE ELLIOTT: High-A Central's Pitcher of the Month in May, Ethan Elliott, has been the best pitcher in the league this season, continuing into June. His 1.94 ERA is the lowest in the circuit, while he's 2nd in strikeouts with 57 and WHIP at 0.84. The lefty has a .182 average against, 4th lowest in the HAC.

WOAH, WALDRON: In the HAC, Matt Waldron ranks 6th in ERA (2.74), 6th in WHIP (1.01), and 10th in strikeouts (43).

