Classic Park Vaccination Clinic Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains have announced that today's vaccination clinic at Classic Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. The rain and wind expected this evening will make administering vaccines in an open-air setting challenging. A make-up date has yet to be determined.

Fans who have already pre-registered may contact the Lake County Department of Health at 440-350-2439 with any questions. All fans who have pre-registered will be eligible to receive an undated ticket voucher, valid for any 2021 Captains home game. Pre-registered fans will be able to pick up their undated ticket voucher at the Will Call window of the Classic Park Box Office, during regular business hours, using their photo ID.

As of the time of this release, tonight's game between the Lake County Captains and the West Michigan Whitecaps is still on, as scheduled. Tonight's game will feature a Teacher Appreciation theme, including specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game.

