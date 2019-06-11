TinCaps Game Notes: June 11 at Bowling Green (Game 63)

June 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (28-34, T-5th East) @ Bowling Green Hot Rods (38-26, 2nd East)

LHP Joey Cantillo vs. RHP Miller Hogan

Tuesday, June 11 - Bowling Green Ballpark (Bowling Green, Ky.) - First Pitch 7:35 PM (Game 63 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

DAYTON SERIES: The TinCaps were swept in a 4-game series at Dayton, which included a 3-2 setback on Thursday. Blake Hunt had an RBI double in the 5th inning to break the scoring seal, but the Dragons put up 3 in the 6th. Michael Curry hit a solo home run in the 8th, yet the 'Caps left the tying run on 2nd in the 9th.

JOEY FUEGO: Over his last 6 starts, Joey Cantillo has posted a 0.84 ERA. In 32.1 IP, he has 40 strikeouts and only 8 walks, while allowing just 17 hits. The league's slash line against him in this period is .156/.212/.229 (.441 OPS)... For the season among MWL pitchers who've thrown 40+ IP, Cantillo ranks 4th in xFIP (2.87), 5th in FIP (2.55), 8th in K/9 (12.07) and 10th in K/BB (3.47). At 19, Cantillo is one of the youngest pitchers in the league. Coincidentally, had he gone the college route, he was committed to Kentucky.

X IS A FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards leads the MWL in batting average (.341), ranks 4th in OBP (.395), and is tied for 8th in stolen bases (14). He has the lowest swinging strike % in the league, as he's swung and missed at only 3% of the pitches he's seen. His K% of 11% is the 4th lowest in the league. With 21 walks to 27 strikeouts, Edwards' 0.78 BB/K ratio is the 10th best in the MWL. Xavier has made a living hitting the ball the opposite way (47% of the time he's put the ball in play, highest rate in the MWL) and swinging early in the count; he's posted a BA of .532 this season on the first pitch of an at bat, and 25 of his league-leading 74 hits (34%) have come while swinging in an 0-0 count.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano ranks 15th in the MWL in batting average (.294). Marcano has swung and missed at only 5% of the pitches he's seen this season-4th lowest SwStr% in the league-and struck out in just 11% of his plate appearances-5th lowest K% in the circuit.

HUNTING HITS: In 12 games since May 26, catcher Blake Hunt has slashed .381/.435/.548 (.982 OPS) with 5 doubles, a triple, and 6 RBIs.

HOT CURRY: Michael Curry started the year 2-for-22, but in 15 games since May 26, he's slashed .348/.426/.543 (.969 OPS) with 6 doubles, a homer & 9 RBIs.

RUIZ RIPS IT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 8th in the MWL in Line Drive % (22%).

PARKVIEW FIELD IS THE BEST: Parkview Field won the Best of the Ballparks Low-A fan vote through Ballpark Digest on Sunday, becoming the first ballpark to win the fan-voted honor three separate times. The home of the TinCaps beat out the home of the South Atlantic League's Augusta GreenJackets, SRP Park, as the top minor league ballpark at the Low-A level.

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 18% of his plate appearances this season, the 2nd highest BB% in the MWL. Harris is also 5th in the league in stolen bases (15).

WALKING WOUNDED: The TinCaps have 3 regulars on the Injured List in outfielders Grant Little and Dwanya Williams-Sutton, and infielder Luis Almanzar. Previously this year infielders Justin Lopez and Tucupita Marcano, plus pitcher Ryan Weathers, have also spent time on the IL.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season (3.02). 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.0 per 9 innings.

ALL-STARS: The TinCaps will be represented in next Tuesday's Midwest League All-Star game by infielder Xavier Edwards, who will start at second base, plus starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and reliever Henry Henry.

