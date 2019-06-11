Cantillo Leads 'Caps to Shutout Win

June 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The TinCaps shut out the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate), 4-0, on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark. Joey Cantillo went the first five innings to lead the way to the win, while Angel Acevedo, Adrian Martinez, Cody Tyler, and Jose Quezada teamed for four scoreless innings of relief.

Fort Wayne (29-34) scored the game's first run with two outs in the top of the second inning as shortstop Justin Lopez hit a solo home run over the right-field bullpen. Lopez, 19, leads the team with six long balls this season.

Behind the superb pitching of Cantillo, who allowed only one baserunner-a single to Wander Franco-with four strikeouts, and his counterpart, Miller Hogan, who also went five, it remained a tight game into the later innings.

The 'Caps finally added some insurance in the eighth when catcher Blake Hunt provided insurance with a two-out RBI single to score second baseman Xavier Edwards from second base.

In the ninth, again with two outs, Edwards provided a two-run double to left-center field. That brought in left fielder Aldemar Burgos, who doubled, and center fielder Jawuan Harris, who walked.

Acevedo went two innings after Cantillo, while Martinez struck out the lone batter he faced, Tyler retired the two he saw, and Quezada wrapped it up in the ninth.

This was Fort Wayne's seventh shutout win of the season. The TinCaps limited the Hot Rods to a total of three singles.

Cantillo, 19, has a 0.72 ERA over his last seven starts with 44 strikeouts against 18 hits and eight walks in 37.1 innings.

Next Game

Wednesday, June 12 @ Bowling Green (7:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Sam Keating

- Hot Rods Probable Starter: RHP Alan Strong

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.