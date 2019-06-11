Pitching Rules in LumberKings Shutout Loss
June 11, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release
CLINTON, IA - Pitching ruled on Tuesday night at NelsonCorp Field and the Clinton LumberKings fell 1-0 to the Peoria Chiefs. The loss was the LumberKings (31-33) fourth shutout loss of the season as they failed to get two base runners to reach in the same inning.
Walks, which were an issue for Clinton in their previous series in Burlington, again plagued the LumberKings. The only run of the night was scored by Peoria (28-36) in the top of the sixth inning.
Humberto Mejia started for Clinton and was sharp most of the night but ran into trouble in the sixth inning. He issued three walks in the frame with Brady Whalen doubling off the wall in right to bring home Brendan Donovan for the only run of the game.
Mejia (5-1) was given his first loss of the season. He turned in 5.2 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking five and striking out three.
Clinton out-hit the Chiefs 5-3 but failed to string anything together. At no point during the game did the LumberKings have more than one runner on in an inning and only once had a runner in scoring position.
Peoria starter Kyle Leahy stifled any Clinton rally over his eight shutout innings of work. He scattered five hits while walking none and striking out seven to earn his fourth win of the year. Leahy (4-4) did not allow a runner to make it into scoring position until Bubba Hollins rached third but was stranded there.
Cole Aker worked the final inning for Peoria and earned his second save of the season with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth.
The LumberKings will meet the Peoria Chiefs for game two of their three-game series on Saturday night. Clinton will throw righty Chris Vallimont (3-4, 2.98) while Peoria will tap righty Alvaro Seijas (4-4, 3.06). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas with the pregame show on 6:15 p.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI or online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.
Arrive early for Wednesday's game and receive the second baseball card strip giveaway of the season courtesy of Clinton National Bank and Mediacom. Wednesdays are also "Retro Beer Nights" in Clinton with select beers sold for just $2 out of the 1st base beer stand.
