TinCaps Game Notes: July 5 vs. Lake County (Game 83)

July 5, 2019





Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-10, 37-45) vs. Lake County Captains (9-5, 49-34)

LHP Omar Cruz vs. RHP Luis Oviedo

Friday, July 5 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 83 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost to the Captains, 4-1. Sam Keating started and went 7 innings without allowing an earned run. However, Lake County got an unearned run in the first and two more in the fourth. The Captains added their fourth 2-out run of the game in the eighth. Fort Wayne's lone run came in the home eighth on a Dwanya Williams-Sutton groundout.

RECORD-SETTING CROWD: Thursday night's crowd of 9,508 was the largest in Fort Wayne's 27-year franchise history. Here's a look at the top 6 crowds... 1. 9,508 (July 4, 2019)... 2. 9,266 (July 4, 2017)... 3. 9,193 (July 4, 2015)... 4. 9,182 (July 4, 2014)... 5. 9,026 (July 4, 2016)... 6. 9,015 June 26, 2014)

X IS A FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards was the MWL Eastern Division's leadoff batter and starting second baseman in the All-Star Game and this explains why... The 19-year-old leads the league in batting average (.337 - no one else is hitting higher than .310), is tied for 1st in OBP (.393), 4th in stolen bases (20), and 8th in runs (44)... Edwards also has the 2nd lowest swinging strike % (4%), the 3rd lowest K% (10%), and the 5th best BB/K (0.83)... 46% of the balls he's put into play have been hit the opposite way, the highest rate in the league... 29 of his league-high 99 hits have come on the first pitch of an AB as he's hit .475 in 0-0 counts... Edwards is currently on an 8-game on-base streak, slashing.424/.472/.697 (1.169 OPS) since June 26 with 2 doubles, 2 triples, a homer, and 4 RBIs. He's walked 3 times and struck out only once, while also stealing 2 bases.

GET RIGHT: Infielder Justin Lopez had a 5-game hitting streak end Thursday, but nevertheless, over his last 6, he's slashing .360/.429./.680 (1.109 OPS) with 2 homers and a triple... The 19-year-old hit his team-leading 8th home run on Tuesday, becoming the 1st player on the team this year to homer in consecutive games... Lopez matched his TinCaps career-high with 3 hits Sunday... This recent hot streak comes after a stretch of 7 consecutive games without a hit (0-for-26 with 1 walk and 8 strikeouts).

MEXICAN POWER: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz has launched 4 homers over his last 21 games after not homering in his first 51 games of the season. Over his last 18 games, since June 12, Ruiz has slashed .306/.333/.486 (.819 OPS). In this span, his OPS ranks 15th in the MWL... His 43 RBIs on the year tie him for 8th in the MWL... 22% of the balls he's put in play have been line drives, the 4th highest LD% in the league.

DWS OBP: After missing 3 weeks with a sprained left wrist, Dwanya Williams-Sutton went 0-for-4 in his return from the IL. In 8 games since then, DWS has drawn a league-high 9 walks, posting a .472 OBP. He's short of qualifying as a league leader for the year, but if he did, his 15% BB% would rank 5th.

HOT CURRY: In 30 games since May 26, Michael Curry has slashed

.289/.386/.464 (.850 OPS) - the 8th highest OPS in the MWL in this time.

CATCHING UP: After starting the season 0-for-18 at the plate, catcher Juan Fernandez is 31-for-93 (.333).

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season (3.08). 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.0 per 9 innings.

