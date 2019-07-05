Ward's Homer Propels Snappers to Series Split

DAVENPORT, IA - Four hits would be all it would take for the Snappers on Friday night, as Beloit took the 3-2 win to earn the series split against Quad Cities. The Snappers used four hits, but received excellent pitching and some timely hitting to beat the River Bandits this evening.

Quad Cities would get the scoring started with 2 runs in the bottom of the second off of Snappers starter Rafael Kelly. However, after those two runs, Kelly would lock in and keep the Snappers in the game allowing the offense to get clicking.

In the fifth, the Snappers would jump onto the scoreboard in a big way with three runs to take the lead. All three runs would come off the bat of Nick Ward who would use the big fly to catapult onto the scoreboard knocking in Joseph Pena and Max Schuemann. The homer was Ward's third of the season.

From there on, Kelly did not need anymore help as he shut down the River Bandits leaving with the lead after five innings and giving the ball away to Richard Guasch. Kelly would leave after five innings, giving up just 2 runs on 5 hits and 2 strikeouts, while earning the win.

The aforementioned, Guasch would pick right up where Kelly left off firing strikes and stifling Quad Cities hitters. Guasch will be credited with the long hold after throwing three scoreless innings and scattering 3 hits with two strikeouts.

Charlie Cerny would finish the game out strong for Beloit picking up his fourth save of the season. Cerny was able to strand two runners on and induce a double play to get out of the jam in the ninth and secure the victory for Beloit.

The Snappers will be back in action tomorrow when they travel up to Appleton, WI to open up a 3-game series with the Timber Rattlers this weekend. Beloit will continue on this long 11-game road trip and will not return home until July 17 when they take on the West Michigan Whitecaps.

