Conine Drives Nuts to Series Win over Loons

July 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - Right fielder Griffin Conine knocked in three runs and scored two runs, and the Lansing Lugnuts (7-8, 39-45) needed every one of them in a 5-4 win over the Great Lakes Loons (7-8, 50-32) on Friday night at Cooley Law School Stadium.

The Lugnuts won three of four games in the home-and-home series, taking both of the contests in Great Lakes and splitting the two in Lansing.

Conine's impact began in the fourth inning with a first-pitch leadoff double to left-center against new Loons reliever Jose Chacin (Loss, 6-6), who allowed all five Nuts runs. He moved to third base on a Ryan Gold groundout and scored on a Jake Brodt sacrifice fly, giving the Lugnuts a 1-0 lead.

After a Romer Cuadrado solo home run off Nuts starter Sean Wymer in the top of the fifth tied the score, Conine broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run double down the left-field line. Gold followed with an RBI single to deep right, and the Lugnuts led 4-1.

Conine's next at-bat arose in the seventh inning with one out and Reggie Pruitt at third base. Again he came through, this time lining an RBI single to right for a 5-1 lead.

Conine's overall 3-for-4 performance, his second three-hit showing of the series, raised his batting average to .345.

The Loons put a late scare into the crowd of 4,459. Hunter Feduccia slugged a solo home run in the eighth off reliever Sean Rackoski to trim the lead to 5-2, and a Josh McLain sac fly and a Dan Robinson RBI single in the ninth off Cre Finfrock narrowed the Lugs' lead to one run.

With Robinson aboard as the potential tying run, Finfrock struck out both Feduccia and Jacob Amaya to end the game and seal up his tenth save in as many chances.

Starter Wymer (Win, 4-7) pitched five innings, allowing three hits, three walks and one run, while striking out five. Rackoski followed with three innings, striking out three.

In the win, Lansing leadoff hitter Pruitt went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.

