Whitecaps Settle for Split with South Bend
July 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps offense could not gain any traction against good South Bend Cubs pitching and fell 5-1 on Friday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.
The loss gives the Cubs a split in the four-game, home-and-home series while taking two of four assures the "Caps of have either won or split each of the last three series they've played.
After tallying four hits through the first two innings, the Whitecaps mustered only three base runners over the last six frames. Cubs starter Faustino Carrera kept the "Caps off balance all night long, scattering five hits and allowing only one run while striking out a season-high seven. The Cubs opened the scoring with a solo home run by Chris Morel off Whitecaps starter Chance Kirby in the second inning. The Whitecaps came right back in the bottom of the inning as consecutive singles by Parker Meadows and Clark Brinkman set the table for Wenceel Perez, who delivered an RBI-single and tied the game at one. After plating a run in the fourth inning, the Cubs chased Kirby from the game in the fifth as Clayton Daniel delivered a run-producing double and increased the Cubs advantage to 3-1. Two more runs in the seventh inning for South Bend against "Caps reliever Sandel De La Cruz brought the score to 5-1 as West Michigan managed only two singles and a walk over their final 23 at-bats. The Whitecaps had only five runners in scoring position on the night as the defeat split the four-game home-and-home series. The Whitecaps hold a season record of 4-10 against the Cubs in 2019, but despite the loss have won seven of their last eleven contests.
Kirby (3-4) took the loss, allowing three earned runs and six hits. Angel Reyes came out of the Whitecaps bullpen to toss 2.2 innings of no-hit baseball, walking one and striking out one. Carrera (5-3) earned the win, tossing six brilliant innings while striking out seven. South Bend outhit West Michigan 9-6, as Rey Rivera was the only "Cap to reach base twice, with a walk and a single. The Whitecaps fall to 7-8 in the second half and 28-56 in 2019. South Bend moves to 8-7 and 45-38 overall.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps hit the road to Kentucky for a three-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods beginning Saturday night from Bowling Green Ballpark at 7:35 pm. Righty Gio Arriera starts for West Michigan against the Hot Rods Alan Strong. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 7:25 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2019
- Whitecaps Settle for Split with South Bend - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Conine Drives Nuts to Series Win over Loons - Lansing Lugnuts
- Ward's Homer Propels Snappers to Series Split - Beloit Snappers
- Sellout Crowd Packs Parkview Field for Second Straight Night - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Webb Debuts with Walk-Off Winner - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cougars Hold Rattlers to One Hit in 3-0 Win - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Cougars One-Hit Timber Rattlers to Earn Split - Kane County Cougars
- Loons Fall Short in Ninth - Great Lakes Loons
- Whalen Collects RBI Double for Chiefs in Clinton - Peoria Chiefs
- Ben Rodriguez placed on 7-day Injured List - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Dragons Homestand Preview for July 6-15 - Dayton Dragons
- INF Grae Kessinger transferred from Tri-City to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Dragons on TV Saturday & Sunday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Notes: July 5 vs. Lake County (Game 83) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kernels Comeback to Beat Bees 5-4 - Burlington Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent West Michigan Whitecaps Stories
- Whitecaps Settle for Split with South Bend
- 'Caps Celebrate Fourth with 6-4 Win
- Whitecaps Falter Late in 4-2 Loss
- 'Caps Win Sixth of Eight
- 'Caps and Captains Swap 5-1 Scores