Ben Rodriguez placed on 7-day Injured List

July 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that C Ben Rodriguez has been placed on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to July 3, with a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the move.

Rodriguez has played in 55 games for the Kernels this season, batting .208 (42-202) with 5 HR and 19 RBI. He was selected by the Twins in the 38th round of the 2017 First Year Player Draft out of Pepperdine.

The Twins did not announce a corresponding move. With today's transaction, the Kernels roster is at 24 active players, one below the MWL maximum of 25, with four players currently on the injured list and one player on the temporary inactive list.

The Kernels wrap up a two-game home stand tonight against Burlington at 6:35 PM. They are on the road for three games at Quad Cities, July 6-8, and return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, July 10th.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.