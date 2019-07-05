Dragons Notes for Friday

Friday, July 5, 2019 l Game # 15 (85)

Bowling Green Ballpark l Bowling Green, Ky. l 7:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (5-9, 33-51) at Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-3, 50-34)

Jhon De Jesus (1-7, 4.73) vs. RH Shane Baz (3-0, 1.85)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Bowling Green Hot Rods (affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) in the second game of a two-game set.

Last Game: Thursday: Bowling Green 4, Dayton 2. The Hot Rods jumped out to a 4-0 lead over the first three innings and held on for their ninth win in their last 10 games. The Dragons scored two runs in the fifth and had the bases loaded with one out but could not get the big hit, and did not have another run past first base until the ninth. Each team had six hits. Bowling Green had only one hit over the last six innings.

Individual Notes

Brian Rey is batting .313 over his last 19 games to raise his batting average to .287.

Bren Spillane over his last five games is batting .438 (7 for 16). He is hitting .321 in the second half.

The Dragons have two pitchers who could be strong contenders for Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month in June. They are:

Ricky Salinas in June: 5 GS, 2-0, 1.03 ERA, 26.1 IP, 17 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 22 SO, .181 Opps. Avg.

Connor Bennett in June: 9 G, 2-0, 6 saves, 0.00 ERA, 10.1 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 15 SO, .114 Opp. Avg.

Salinas over his last six starts is 3-0 with a 1.15 ERA (31.1 IP, 4 ER).

Bennett has not been scored upon over his last 11 appearances covering 12.1 IP. For the year, he leads the MWL in saves with 11 and appearances with 31.

- The Dragons top hitters in the Second Half (14 G) have included Bren Spillane (.321, 2 doubles); Miguel Hernandez (.292); Mariel Bautista (.286, 2 doubles); Brian Rey (.286, 2 doubles, 7 RBI); Juan Martinez (.447 slugging pct., 2 HR, 7 RBI).

Matt Pidich over his last 14 games: 1.35 ERA, 26.2 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 9 BB, 25 SO.

Alexis Diaz over his last four games: 10 IP, 1 R, 0.90 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, July 6 (7:08 p.m.): South Bend RH Cam Sanders (3-4, 3.69) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-5, 4.71) TV: Dayton's CW

Sunday, July 7 (2:08 p.m.): South Bend RH Riley Thompson (4-4, 2.53) at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW

Monday, July 8 (7:00 p.m.): South Bend LH Brendon Little (0-1, 5.40) at Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (4-3, 3.50)

