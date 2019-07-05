Dragons on TV Saturday & Sunday on Dayton's CW

July 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons games on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7 will be televised live from Fifth Third Field on Dayton's CW. The telecasts are part of a 25-game TV package this season. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

- Over the air Channel 26.1

- Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

- Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All Dragons television broadcasts are sponsored by Dayton Power & Light.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play while WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will serve as color commentator.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.

The telecasts will include the singing of the National Anthem by Tom Beery on Saturday and Elaine Hale on Sunday.

Dragons 2019 Television Broadcast Schedule (remaining games)

Date Opponent Time

Saturday, July 6 South Bend 7:00

Sunday, July 7 South Bend 2:00

Friday, July 12 Wisconsin 7:00

Saturday, July 13 Beloit 7:00

Sunday, July 14 Beloit 2:00

Friday, July 26 Great Lakes 7:00

Saturday, August 3 Lake County 7:00

Sunday, August 4 Lake County 2:00

Saturday, August 10 Lansing 7:00

Sunday, August 11 Lansing 2:00

Saturday, August 31 West Michigan 7:00

Sunday, Sept. 1 West Michigan 2:00

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.