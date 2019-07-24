TinCaps Game Notes: July 24 at Bowling Green (Game 99)

July 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-19, 44-54) @ Bowling Green Hot Rods (19-11, 58-42)

LHP Ryan Weathers vs. LHP Matthew Liberatore

Wednesday, July 22 - Bowling Green Ballpark - First Pitch 7:35 PM (Game 99 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

HOME, SWEET, HOME: The TinCaps capped off a successful homestand with a resounding 10-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins) on Monday evening. The victory gave the 'Caps consecutive series wins for the first time in the second half of the season-Fort Wayne also took two out of three games from the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals) in the first half of the homestand.

DWS, HBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton was hit by four pitches on Monday night, just the sixth player in Minor League Baseball since 2005 to be hit by a pitch four times in a game. Fun fact: in the history of Major League Baseball, a batter has never been hit by a pitch more than three times in a game. The 22-year-old from North Carolina has now been hit a Midwest League-leading 19 times on the season. With 39 scheduled games remaining this year, he already ranks second in franchise history for hit by pitches in a season. (The record is 23, set by Jon Schaeffer in 1998.)

DWS, OBP: Coupled with his four HBP's on Monday, Dwanya Williams-Sutton also drew his 40th walk of the season (2nd-highest total on the TinCaps). The outfielder's on-base percentage on the season now sits at .397 through 62 games. For context, Geraldo Perdomo (Kane County Cougars) leads qualifying batters in the Midwest League with a .402 OBP. "DWS" also leads all TinCaps with at least 50 games played in OBP this season.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has shown exceptional bat control throughout this season, owning the lowest K% in the MWL at 8.7% and the 2nd-lowest swinging strike% at 4.4%. The 19-year-old is particularly hot at the plate lately, slashing .319/.353/.404 since June 27 (21 games) with 12 RBIs. Marcano has struck out just five times during that span.

HARRIS IS HOT: Center fielder Jawuan Harris is on a season-long 7-game hitting streak. Over these 7 games, Harris is batting .407 with a double, 2 homers, 7 RBIs, and 3 stolen bases. The outfielder also owns an OPS of 1.151 during that stretch. For the year, Harris ranks 2nd in the MWL in BB% (16.1%) and 3rd in stolen bases (22).

HUNTING HITS: Catcher Blake Hunt struggled through his first 35 games this season, slashing .192/.301/.312 (.613 OPS) with 6 doubles, 3 homers, and 16 RBIs. In 36 games since, Hunt has been one of the best hitters in the MWL, slashing

.321/.379/.467 with 12 doubles, 1 triple, 2 homers, and 20 RBIs.

HEY, THESE NEW GUYS ARE ALRIGHT: Infielder Ethan Skender had hits in each of his first 6 games with the 'Caps and has reached in all 7 games with Fort Wayne since he made his debut on July 14... Luke Becker has drawn a team-high 9 walks since joining Fort Wayne on July 10... Tyler Benson is 6-for-8 over his last two games with 4 runs scored.

BULLDOG WITH BITE: Michael Curry has been swinging a very hot bat over his last 11 games. Dating back to July 7, the former Georgia Bulldog is slashing

.375/.432/.575 with 2 doubles, 2 homers and 11 RBIs. Curry's OPS of 1.007 leads all TinCaps since July 7 (6th overall in the MWL).

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 walks per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.20).

260 TO THE SHOW: Adrian Morejon made his MLB debut for the Padres on Sunday at Wrigley Field against the Cubs. The 20-year-old lefty allowed 1 run in 2.1 innings. Righty Michel Baez debuted with a scoreless inning of relief against the Mets on Tuesday. Both Cuban natives pitched for the TinCaps in 2017. This makes 186 former Fort Wayne players to reach the major leagues, including 12 getting the call in 2019 (list on next page)... 2014-15 'Caps infielder Josh VanMeter, now a Reds rookie, hit his 2nd big-league homer earlier today at Milwaukee, a 463-foot shot. Last night, 2014 shortstop Trea Turner hit for the cycle on Tuesday for the Nationals.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.